Obituary: Roy Sauls, 86
Obituaries
Updated:

Obituary: Roy Sauls, 86

By Independent Herald

Roy Lee Sauls, of Winfield, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021. He was 86.

Life: Born in Scott County on Sept. 11, 1935, Roy was the son of the late Floyd and Thelma Cross Sauls. He was of the Baptist faith.

Preceded in death: In addition to his parents, Roy was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Jo Smith Sauls; son, Terry Scott; brothers, Roger and Don; and sisters, Rosa Duncan and Chrystal Hicks.

Survivors: Roger is survived by his two sisters, Shirley Crabtree and Beulah Griffith of Winfield, and many other relatives and friends.

Services: Graveside service will be on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021 at 10 a.m. in the Cross Cemetery in Winfield, with Pastor Larry Fults officiating.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.

