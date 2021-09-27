Home Obituaries Obituary: Robert Johnson, 82
Obituaries
Updated:

Obituary: Robert Johnson, 82

By Independent Herald

Robert Owens “Bob” Johnson, of Oneida, passed away on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021 at his home. He was 82.

Life: Born March 23, 1939 in Nashville, Bob was the son of the late Walker R. and Lucille Owens Johnson. He graduated from Isaac Litton High School and was a member of the Marching 100 in 1957. In 1964, he graduated from the University of Tennessee, where he was a member of Pikappa Alpha Fraternity. He retired from DuPont after 30 years in Old Hickory, Tenn., New York City, and Wilmington, Dela. He was a retired lieutenant colonel in the Tennessee Air National Guard, and a member of Little Charity Church of God in Oneida. He enjoyed playing golf, fishing and playing with his dog, Mandy.

Preceded in death: In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his grandparents, John and Sallye Owens and Jitt and Mossie Johnson.

Survivors: Bob is survived by,
• His loving wife, Patricia Smith Johnson;
• Sister, Cynthia Johnson Atkinson of Heritage, Tenn.;
• Special cousin, Susan Burcham Hatcher of Clinton, Ut.;
• Best friend of over 20 years, John Roy Thompson;
• Gregory Brett Chambers, whom he thought of as a son;
• And several nieces, nephews and friends.

Services: Bob has chosen creation. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charity in Bob’s memory.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.

Independent Herald
Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

