Obituary: Paul Chitwood, 76

Paul Dewey Chitwood, of Winfield, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021 at the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital in Somerset, Ky. He was 76.

Life: Born Aug. 13, 1945 in Scott County, Paul was the son of the late Albert and Cordelia Wright Chitwood. He attended Pine Grove Baptist Church his entire life, and was a member of the church for 66 years, making him one of two of the longest-standing members. He gave his life to Jesus Christ at the age of 10 at home while kneeling at the fireplace with his dad by his sad.

Paul committed his life to serving Jesus Christ through traveling and singing gospel music. He sang wit his sons and brother for the last 20 years of his life. he was truly one of the “Faithful Few.” Paul and Beverly Chitwood wrote a very special song, “Look What I’m Trading for a Mansion” that has become a favorite gospel song nationwide.

Paul greatly enjoyed reading his Bible every morning, working outdoors, raising horses and growing a large garden each year so that he could bless others by sharing the crop. He loved his family very much, but what he loved most was serving Jesus Christ through song and telling others about him.

Preceded in death: In addition to his parents, Paul was preceded in dath by his first wife, Beverly Chitwood; brother, Jack Chitwood; sister and brother-in-law, Rose Chitwood Crane and Marshall, sister-in-law, Melissa Chitwood; father-in-law, Rev. Linden Kidd, and brother-in-law, Jeff Kidd.

Survivors: Paul is survived by,

• His wife, Missy Kidd Chitwood and youngest son Jared Chitwood;

• Sons, Jonathon Chitwood and wife Tonia, Jeff Chitwood and wife Megan, and Jeremy Chitwood and wife Abby;

• Grandkids, Ciara Chitwood, Tucker Chitwood, Josiah Chitwood, Jacey Chitwood, Havyn Chitwood, Holden Chitwood, Olivia Sergent and Cody Cox;

• Great-grandkids, Alexis Sergent and Jaxson Sergent;

• Brother, Joel Chitwood;

• Sisters-in-law, Irene Chitwood of Winfield, Angie Henson and husband Jerry, and Tammy Merida and husband Randy, both of Ohio;

• Brother-in-law, Doug Kidd and wife Sue of Kentucky;

• Mother-in-law, Ann Kidd;

• And many other relatives and friends.

Services: Friends may visit with the Chitwood family on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021 from 5 p.m. until time of the funeral service on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021 at 12 p.m. at the Pine Grove Baptist Church in Winfield, with Bro. Charles Goad, Bro. Mike Smedley and Bro. Payton Slaven officiating. Music will be provided by the Chitwood Boys and the Pine Grove Baptist Church choir. Committal service will follow in the Jonathan Chitwood Cemetery in Winfield.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.