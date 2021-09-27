Obituary: Liz Jeffers Honeycutt, 58

Ada Elizabeth “Liz” Jeffers Honeycutt, of Helenwood, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021 at the Fort Sanders Medical Center in Knoxville. She was 58.

Life: Born May 18, 1963 in Scott County, Liz was the daughter of Naomi Pierce Jeffers and the late Billy Joe Jeffers Sr.

Preceded in death: In addition to her father, Liz was preceded in death by her daughter, Bridgett Lorraine Jeffers Honeycutt, and nephew, Dustin Billy Jeffers.

Survivors: Liz is survived by,

• Her husband, Charles Anthony Honeycutt;

• Son, Anthony Wayne Jeffers and fiance Virginia Blake;

• Mother, Naomi Pierce Jeffers;

• Brothers, Billy Joe Jeffers Jr., and Stephen Jeffers and wife Kim;

• Grandchildren, Zoey and Kamron Blake;

• Nephews, Logan Jeffers and Elijah;

• Nieces, Kalin and Sheay Jeffers, and Caddy, Michelle and Ariel;

• Great-nieces, Tynleigh Jeffers and Lilith Jeffers;

• Great-nephew, Gage Jeffers;

• Special friends, Roxanna and Dawn;

• And many other family members and friends.

Services: Friends may visit with the Honeycutt family on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021 from 12 p.m. until time of the funeral service at 1 p.m. in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home with Bro. Joe West officiating. Music will be provided by Allen and Diane Carson. Committal service will follow in the Fairview Memorial Cemetery in Huntsville. Pallbearers will be Aaron Brummett, Larry Byrge, Wilburn Walker, Gary Jeffers, James Creekmore and Jeff Dixon.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.