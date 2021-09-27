Home Obituaries Obituary: JR Hembree, 89
Obituaries
Updated:

Obituary: JR Hembree, 89

By Independent Herald

JR Hembree, of Huntsville, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021 at the Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville. He was 89.

Life: Born Feb. 19, 1932 in Scott County, JR was the son of the late Rufus and Alma Griffith Hembree. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Huntsville, and a veteran of the United States Army. He was a prominent businessman in Scott County, having been the first manager of the Huntsville Utility District, retired from the LaFollette Housing Development, owned and operated his own store, was a member of the American Legion post #136 and was a Kentucky Colonel. He enjoyed outside activities, always having a big garden, and going fishing.

Preceded in death: In addition to his parents, JR was preceded in death by,
• His wife, Anna Ruth Jeffers Hembree;
• Son, Gary Ray Hembree;
• Infant sister, Velda Sherl Hembree;
• Brother, Howard Henry Hembree;
• In-laws, Pina and Milford Jeffers;
• And three special childhood friends, Rankin Burchfield Jr., Hildon Litton and Charles Buster Sexton.

Survivors: JR is survived by,
• His daughters, VeRhonda Hembree, and Kim Hammock and husband Jim;
• Sister, Mary Helen West;
• Brother, Gerald Hembree and wife Etta;
• Aunt, Doris Carol McDonald;
• Other family members, and a host of friends.

Services: Friends may visit with the Hembree family on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021 from 5 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church in Huntsville. Funeral service will begin at 7 p.m., with Dr. Dennis Falasco, Bro. Jim West and Bro. Carlie Duncan officiating. Committal service will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021 at 11 a.m. in the Mossop Cemetery in Huntsville, with full military honors conducted by American Legion Post #136 of Oneida. Pallbearers will be Mayor Dennis Jeffers, Porter B. “Benjie” Rector Jr., Mark Blakley, Jim Morrow, Rocky Webb and Greg Chambers. Honorary pallbearers will be Don Stansberry Jr., Mike Douglas, Tom Phillips, John Seale, Noble Smith, Arvis Blakley, Roger Sharp and Gary Burchfield.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in JR’s memory to First Presbyterian Church, PO Box 39, Huntsville, TN 37756.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.

