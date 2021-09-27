Home Obituaries Obituary: Jason Bowling, 45
Obituaries
Updated:

Obituary: Jason Bowling, 45

By Independent Herald

Jason “Catman” Edward Bowling, of Robbins, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021 at the Lake Cumberland Medical Center in Somerset, Ky. He was 45.

Life: Jason was born in Oak Ridge, Tenn. on June 22, 1976. He was a member of Slick Rock Baptist Church.

Preceded in death: Jason was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ernest and Glena Griffith, and Enmon and Artie Bowling.

Survivors: Jason is survived by,
• Mother, Ernestine Bowling of Oneida;
• Father, David Bowling and stepmother Wanda of Robbins;
• Fiance and love of his life, Patty Young;
• Daughters, Jayleigh Bowling and Leah Bowling of Oneida;
• Brother, Anthony Bowling and wife Kendra of Robbins;
• Niece, Rilie Bowling;
• Special aunts and uncles, Clois and Dennis Foster, Pat and Elmer Hamlin, Barb and Glenn Shepard, Betty and George Walker, Mark Bowling, John Bowling and Denevieve Doss;
• Special cousins, Dr. Michelle Hall and Dr. Bert Pridgen of Georgia, Sterling and Karen Foster of Helenwood, Ginger and Thomas Snell of Williamsburg, Ky., Derek and Sarah Shepard of Huntsville, Eric Shepard of Knoxville, Justin and Alison Walker of Robbins, Jordan and Laura Walker of Helenwood, Mitize Hughes, Kenny Bowling, Michael and Marty Bowling, and the Brown and Doss famlies;
• Loving papaw of 9 grandkids;
• Special canine cousin, Knox Hall;
• And many other relatives and friends.

Services: Friends may visit with the Bowling family on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021 from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home. Graveside service will follow at the Slick Rock Cemetery in Robbins, with Bro. Joey Zachary and Bro. Jeff Watson officiating. Pallbearers will be cousins, Sterling, Justin, Jordan, Eric, Derek, Michelle and Ginger. Honorary pallbearers will be Zakary, Xzien, Matthew, Roxanna, Deanna, Taylor, Vanessa, Cody and Tianna.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.

