Obituary: Gina Silcox, 62

Gina L. Silcox went home to be with her Savior on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. She was 62.

Life: Born on Sept. 7, 1959 in Scott County, Gina was the daughter of Cleamon and the late Zelia Voiles Goad. She was happily married to the love of her life, Michael Silcox, for over 20 years. She loved worshipping her savior and being a blessing to others through son. She richly enjoyed playing piano at her home churches and for the Chitwood family. She more recently enjoyed making personalized wreaths and artworks. She loved the life the Lord blessed her with as a wife, daughter, mother, nana and especially a child of God. She was a member of New River Baptist Church.

Preceded in death: Gina was preceded in death by her mother, Zelia Goad, and her brother, Devon Goad.

Survivors: Gina is survived by,

• Her loving husband, Michael Silcox, of Oneida;

• Father, Cleamon Goad of Oneida;

• Son, Chase Lay and wife Faith of Avon, Ind.;

• Stepdaughter, Crystal Boshears and husband Greg of Huntsville;

• Stepson, Dustin Silcox of Straight Fork;

• Nephew, Michael Goad of Clinton, Tenn.;

• Niece, Amanda Goad of Chattanooga, Tenn.;

• Eight grandchildren, Morgan Boshears, Dalton Boshears, Jax Boshears, Sawyer Barnes, Saylor Silcox, Ledgen Goad, Ilythyia “Lily” Goad and Veren Goad.

Services: Friends may visit with the Silcox family on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021 from 4:30 p.m. until time of the funeral service at 6:30 p.m. in the chapel of Four Oaks Funeral Home in Huntsville, with Bro. Kermit Phillips, Bro. Payton Slaven and Bro. Chase Lay officiating. Music will be provided by the Chitwood Boys, Charles Goad and Justin Wright. Burial will be Wednesday, Sept. 29, at 10 a.m. at Fairview Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Greg Boshears, Dustin Silcox, Tommy Silcox, Steve Griffith, Michael Goad and Chase Lay.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to the Gina L. Silcox Memorial Fund, c/o Four Oaks Funeral Home, PO Box 410, Huntsville, TN 37756.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home of Huntsville.