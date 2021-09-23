- Advertisement -
Updated:

Tennessee’s decline in covid hospitalizations becomes more pronounced

Scott County's active covid cases drops sharply from all-time high

By Independent Herald

A week ago, it was too soon to tell if it was the start of a trend, or merely a blip on the radar.

But as covid-related hospitalizations in Tennessee continue to decline, it is becoming increasingly apparent that the worst is behind the Volunteer State.

The TN Dept. of Health on Wednesday reported fewer than 3,200 current covid hospitalizations across the entire state, as of Tuesday. Just two weeks earlier, there were more than 3,700 people hospitalized with covid.

And in the East Tennessee region of Knoxville and surrounding areas, including Scott County, there were 642 people hospitalized with covid as of Tuesday, down from a peak of 757 just 11 days earlier.

The numbers are still tremendously high, taxing hospitals to near their breaking point. But the downward trend is now unmistakable, extending nearly two full weeks.

In the East Tennessee region, where there are a total of 19 hospitals, including Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida, about 14% of all hospital beds are currently available, including 6% of ICU beds. Those numbers, while low, are up fairly substantially from two weeks ago, when there were literally no ICU beds available in the region.

Of the 642 people currently hospitalized with covid in the region, 173 are in ICU. Most of those in ICU — 134 — are on a ventilator.

The percentage of the region’s ICU patients who are battling covid is dropping slightly, as well. As of Tuesday, about 45% of ICU patients in East Tennessee were there because of covid, down from about 50% two weeks ago.

In Scott County, where nine people have been reported hospitalized during the latest surge of the virus, there were 420 active cases as of Tuesday, down from a peak of 499. A week ago there were 462 active cases — though, as the Independent Herald previously reported, the Dept. of Health is retroactively adding numbers to those totals, which makes them higher over time.

The Dept. of Health reported 168 new cases of Covid-19 in Scott County for the week ending Tuesday, down significantly from 370 new cases the previous week.

About 31% of new covid cases in Scott County over the past seven days have been in school-aged children. Currently, both Huntsville Elementary and Huntsville Middle School are on a remote learning schedule due to the virus, while grades 4-8 at Winfield School are also virtual and will be through the start of fall break.

As of Tuesday, 69 of Tennessee’s 95 counties had covid transmission rates estimated at under 1.0, according to the University of Tennessee’s Covid-19 Case Tracker. That includes Scott County, which at 0.97 had the best transmission rate in the northern Cumberland Plateau region.

In much of West Tennessee, meanwhile, the number of covid cases is noticeably in decline. It was there that the delta variant of Covid-19 first surged, eventually spreading to the remainder of the state.

Meanwhile, the Covid-19 Scenario Modeling Hub, a collaboration of some of America’s leading universities, is projecting that the decline of covid cases that has already begun throughout the U.S. will continue through winter and into the spring, dropping from its current point of nearly 150,000 new cases per day to fewer than 10,000 cases per day by mid March. That projection assumes that another, more highly-infectious variant of the virus does not emerge.

Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
