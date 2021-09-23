- Advertisement -
Home News Local News Scott County's unemployment rate hits post-pandemic low
NewsLocal News
Updated:

Scott County’s unemployment rate hits post-pandemic low

By Independent Herald

Scott County’s unemployment rate dropped in September to a post-pandemic low, and is shown at its lowest point in almost two years.

According to the TN Dept. of Labor & Workforce Development, Scott County’s unemployment rate was 4.7% in September, down from 5.3% in August and down from 8.0% in August 2020.

That’s the lowest the local jobless rate has been since it spiked to 18.4% in April 2020 amid coronavirus-inspired shutdowns.

Unemployment rates were down across the state in August, for a second consecutive month. All but two of Tennessee’s 95 counties posted decreased jobless rates in August, and 79 of the state’s 95 counties now have unemployment rates under 5%.

- Advertisement -

The declining unemployment comes after Tennessee ended the federal covid relief unemployment stipend for laid-off workers in early July.

Scott County’s August numbers were based on an estimated local workforce of 8,084, of which 7,703 were employed and 381 were without work.

Much of the improving jobless numbers is due to the declining work force estimate. Total employment has been steady through the calendar year, rising from 7,694 to 7,703. The workforce has declined from 8,229 to 8,084 during that same time.

Among neighboring counties, Pickett County faired best, with an unemployment rate of 3.7%, down almost a whole percentage point from July. Anderson County posted a jobless rate of 3.8%, down from 4.2% in July. Fentress County’s jobless rate dropped by two-tenths of a point to 4.0%. Morgan County’s unemployment rate was 4.4%, down four-tenths of a point from July. And Campbell County’s jobless rate was 4.8%, down from 5.3% in July.

The state’s lowest unemployment rate was found in Williamson County, at 2.6%, followed by Moore County at 2.7%. Cheatham County had an unemployment rate of 3.0%, followed by Wilson County at 3.1%, Sevier County at 3.2%, Knox and Robertson counties at 3.3%, and Sumner, Hickman and Smith counties at 3.4%.

Shelby County had the state’s highest jobless rate, at 6.7%, followed by Perry County at 6.6%, and Lauderdale and Lake counties at 6.3%. Haywood and Hardeman counties posted jobless rates of 6.1%, followed by McNairy and Hancock counties at 5.8%, Grundy County at 5.5% and Decatur County at 5.4%.

Among major metropolitan areas, Nashville had an unemployment rate of 3.7%, followed by Knoxville at 3.8%, Chattanooga at 3.9%, and Memphis at 6.9%.

Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
- Advertisement -

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

10,239FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,692FollowersFollow

The Latest

Local News

Scott County’s unemployment rate hits post-pandemic low

Independent Herald - 0
Scott County’s unemployment rate dropped in September to a post-pandemic low, and is shown at its lowest point in almost two years. According to the...
Read more
Local News

Tennessee’s decline in covid hospitalizations becomes more pronounced

Independent Herald - 0
A week ago, it was too soon to tell if it was the start of a trend, or merely a blip on the radar. But...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Lowell Goldade, 72

Independent Herald - 0
Lowell Wendelin Goldade departed this life on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021 at his home in Robbins. He was 72. Life: Born on Oct. 3, 1948...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: DJ Smith, 31

Independent Herald - 0
DJ Smith departed this life on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 in Oneida. He was 31. Life: Born Jan. 24, 1990, DJ was the son of...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Related Stories

Local News

Tennessee’s decline in covid hospitalizations becomes more pronounced

Independent Herald - 0
A week ago, it was too soon to tell if it was the start of a trend, or merely a blip on the radar. But...
Read more
Local News

Active covid cases balloon to all-time high in Scott County

Independent Herald - 0
While the trend of new covid cases in Scott County was once a positive one, the number of active cases in this community ballooned...
Read more
Local News

Oneida man charged with strangulation after fight

Independent Herald - 0
An Oneida man has been charged with felony aggravated assault by strangulation after a fight between himself and another man on Wednesday, Sept. 15. Ivan...
Read more
Local News

Covid hospitalizations stop upward trend, show slight decline across Tennessee

Independent Herald - 0
While packed hospitals remain the primary storyline of the covid surge in Tennessee, a trend is slowly emerging: The number of coronavirus patients in...
Read more
Local News

Covid fallout: Huntsville Elementary moves to remote learning

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Covid’s toll on the local school system continues to grow. The Scott County School System announced Wednesday that Huntsville Elementary School will move...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Obituary: Lowell Goldade, 72

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Lowell Wendelin Goldade departed this life on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021 at his home in Robbins. He was 72. Life: Born on Oct. 3, 1948...
Read more

Sharp, Strunk pick up middle school cross country wins

Sports Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Huntsville Middle School's Myah Sharp made it four-for-four at Friday's middle school cross country meet at Scott High School, while Fairview's Drayden...
Read more

Eye to the Sky: A potential taste of fall lurks

Eye to the Sky Ben Garrett - 0
An unsettled weather period is likely to set up over our area early next week, which will lead to wet weather. But weather enthusiasts...
Read more

Latest News

Scott County’s unemployment rate hits post-pandemic low

Local News Independent Herald - 0
Scott County’s unemployment rate dropped in September to a post-pandemic low, and is shown at its lowest point in almost two years. According to the...
Read more

Tennessee’s decline in covid hospitalizations becomes more pronounced

Local News Independent Herald - 0
A week ago, it was too soon to tell if it was the start of a trend, or merely a blip on the radar. But...
Read more

Obituary: Lowell Goldade, 72

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Lowell Wendelin Goldade departed this life on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021 at his home in Robbins. He was 72. Life: Born on Oct. 3, 1948...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN