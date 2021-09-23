Scott County’s unemployment rate hits post-pandemic low

Scott County’s unemployment rate dropped in September to a post-pandemic low, and is shown at its lowest point in almost two years.

According to the TN Dept. of Labor & Workforce Development, Scott County’s unemployment rate was 4.7% in September, down from 5.3% in August and down from 8.0% in August 2020.

That’s the lowest the local jobless rate has been since it spiked to 18.4% in April 2020 amid coronavirus-inspired shutdowns.

Unemployment rates were down across the state in August, for a second consecutive month. All but two of Tennessee’s 95 counties posted decreased jobless rates in August, and 79 of the state’s 95 counties now have unemployment rates under 5%.

The declining unemployment comes after Tennessee ended the federal covid relief unemployment stipend for laid-off workers in early July.

Scott County’s August numbers were based on an estimated local workforce of 8,084, of which 7,703 were employed and 381 were without work.

Much of the improving jobless numbers is due to the declining work force estimate. Total employment has been steady through the calendar year, rising from 7,694 to 7,703. The workforce has declined from 8,229 to 8,084 during that same time.

Among neighboring counties, Pickett County faired best, with an unemployment rate of 3.7%, down almost a whole percentage point from July. Anderson County posted a jobless rate of 3.8%, down from 4.2% in July. Fentress County’s jobless rate dropped by two-tenths of a point to 4.0%. Morgan County’s unemployment rate was 4.4%, down four-tenths of a point from July. And Campbell County’s jobless rate was 4.8%, down from 5.3% in July.

The state’s lowest unemployment rate was found in Williamson County, at 2.6%, followed by Moore County at 2.7%. Cheatham County had an unemployment rate of 3.0%, followed by Wilson County at 3.1%, Sevier County at 3.2%, Knox and Robertson counties at 3.3%, and Sumner, Hickman and Smith counties at 3.4%.

Shelby County had the state’s highest jobless rate, at 6.7%, followed by Perry County at 6.6%, and Lauderdale and Lake counties at 6.3%. Haywood and Hardeman counties posted jobless rates of 6.1%, followed by McNairy and Hancock counties at 5.8%, Grundy County at 5.5% and Decatur County at 5.4%.

Among major metropolitan areas, Nashville had an unemployment rate of 3.7%, followed by Knoxville at 3.8%, Chattanooga at 3.9%, and Memphis at 6.9%.