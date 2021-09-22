Obituary: Willis Harness, 76

Rev. Willis R. Harness departed this life on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021 at his home in Pioneer. He was 76.

Life: Born in the Bull Creek community on Feb. 7, 1945, Willis was the son of the late Fred and Etta Mae Gibson Harness.

Preceded in death: In addition to his wife, Lodena Gail Harness, and his parents, Willis was preceded in death by his sons-in-law, Doug Manis and Christopher Byrd, by brother Jimmy Dean Harness, by sisters Marilyn Harness, Gussie Harness and Dora Esley, by granddaughter Morgan Palmer, and by great-grandchild Grider Lawson.

Survivor: Willis survived by,

• His children, Holly Ann Manis, Brenda Lee Palmer and husband Allen, Rande Harness and wife Lisa, Regina Gail Shepherd and husband Kenneth, Stacy Lee Harness, Tracy Lynn Matlock and husband Stephen, Jacqueline Rea Byrd and Evelyne Crystal Byrd;

• Stepdaughter, Kathy Hightower;

• 17 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren;

• Brothers, Floyd Harness and Devon Harness and wife Paulette;

• Sisters, Oma Morgan, Sheila Faye Wright and husband J.D., Alma Newport and husband Donald, and Jannie McMillin;

• Special cousin, Virginia Harness;

• Several nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends.

Services: Friends may visit with the Harness family on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. in the chapel of Four Oaks Funeral Home in Huntsville. Funeral service will be conducted Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021 at 1 p.m. at the Bull Creek United Baptist Church, with Bro. J.R. Massengale and Bro. Dudley Harness officiating. Music will be provided by Jimmy Crowley and Family. Burial will follow in the Bull Creek Cemetery. The funeral procession will leave Four Oaks Funeral Home in Huntsville at 11:45 a.m. Pallbearers will be family members.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home in Huntsville.