Home Obituaries Obituary: Willis Harness, 76
- Advertisement -
Obituaries
Updated:

Obituary: Willis Harness, 76

By Independent Herald

Rev. Willis R. Harness departed this life on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021 at his home in Pioneer. He was 76.

Life: Born in the Bull Creek community on Feb. 7, 1945, Willis was the son of the late Fred and Etta Mae Gibson Harness.

Preceded in death: In addition to his wife, Lodena Gail Harness, and his parents, Willis was preceded in death by his sons-in-law, Doug Manis and Christopher Byrd, by brother Jimmy Dean Harness, by sisters Marilyn Harness, Gussie Harness and Dora Esley, by granddaughter Morgan Palmer, and by great-grandchild Grider Lawson.

Survivor: Willis survived by,
• His children, Holly Ann Manis, Brenda Lee Palmer and husband Allen, Rande Harness and wife Lisa, Regina Gail Shepherd and husband Kenneth, Stacy Lee Harness, Tracy Lynn Matlock and husband Stephen, Jacqueline Rea Byrd and Evelyne Crystal Byrd;
• Stepdaughter, Kathy Hightower;
• 17 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren;
• Brothers, Floyd Harness and Devon Harness and wife Paulette;
• Sisters, Oma Morgan, Sheila Faye Wright and husband J.D., Alma Newport and husband Donald, and Jannie McMillin;
• Special cousin, Virginia Harness;
• Several nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends.

Services: Friends may visit with the Harness family on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. in the chapel of Four Oaks Funeral Home in Huntsville. Funeral service will be conducted Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021 at 1 p.m. at the Bull Creek United Baptist Church, with Bro. J.R. Massengale and Bro. Dudley Harness officiating. Music will be provided by Jimmy Crowley and Family. Burial will follow in the Bull Creek Cemetery. The funeral procession will leave Four Oaks Funeral Home in Huntsville at 11:45 a.m. Pallbearers will be family members.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home in Huntsville.

- Advertisement -
Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

Stay Connected

10,239FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,692FollowersFollow

The Latest

Obituaries

Obituary: Lowell Goldade, 72

Independent Herald - 0
Lowell Wendelin Goldade departed this life on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021 at his home in Robbins. He was 72. Life: Born on Oct. 3, 1948...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: DJ Smith, 31

Independent Herald - 0
DJ Smith departed this life on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 in Oneida. He was 31. Life: Born Jan. 24, 1990, DJ was the son of...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: David Daugherty, 80

Independent Herald - 0
David H. Daugherty departed this life peacefully in his sleep on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at his home in the Mill Branch community. He...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Willis Harness, 76

Independent Herald - 0
Rev. Willis R. Harness departed this life on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021 at his home in Pioneer. He was 76. Life: Born in the Bull...
Read more

Related Stories

Obituaries

Obituary: Lowell Goldade, 72

Independent Herald - 0
Lowell Wendelin Goldade departed this life on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021 at his home in Robbins. He was 72. Life: Born on Oct. 3, 1948...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: DJ Smith, 31

Independent Herald - 0
DJ Smith departed this life on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 in Oneida. He was 31. Life: Born Jan. 24, 1990, DJ was the son of...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: David Daugherty, 80

Independent Herald - 0
David H. Daugherty departed this life peacefully in his sleep on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at his home in the Mill Branch community. He...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Jeffery Sapp, 56

Independent Herald - 0
Jeffery Carson Sapp departed this life on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021 at Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida. He was 56. Life: Born March...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Danny Bowling, 48

Independent Herald - 0
Danny Lee Bowling Jr. departed this life on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021 at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Jackson, Tenn. He was 48. Life: Born March...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Obituary: Doris Layne, 85

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Doris Darlene Layne passed on to her heavenly home on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021 at her home in Oneida. She was 85. Life: Born May...
Read more

Football: Oneida defeats York in key region game, 21-10

Oneida Independent Herald - 0
JAMESTOWN — Oneida was able to overcome a York rally at the start of the third quarter with two late touchdown runs, covering...
Read more

Covid hospitalizations stop upward trend, show slight decline across Tennessee

Local News Independent Herald - 0
While packed hospitals remain the primary storyline of the covid surge in Tennessee, a trend is slowly emerging: The number of coronavirus patients in...
Read more

Latest News

Obituary: Lowell Goldade, 72

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Lowell Wendelin Goldade departed this life on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021 at his home in Robbins. He was 72. Life: Born on Oct. 3, 1948...
Read more

Obituary: DJ Smith, 31

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
DJ Smith departed this life on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 in Oneida. He was 31. Life: Born Jan. 24, 1990, DJ was the son of...
Read more

Obituary: David Daugherty, 80

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
David H. Daugherty departed this life peacefully in his sleep on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at his home in the Mill Branch community. He...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN