Obituary: Lowell Goldade, 72
Obituaries
Updated:

Obituary: Lowell Goldade, 72

By Independent Herald

Lowell Wendelin Goldade departed this life on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021 at his home in Robbins. He was 72.

Life: Born on Oct. 3, 1948 in Detroit, Mich., Lowell was the son of the late Valentine John Goldade and Adela Evelyn Rosell Hokenson. He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Huntsville, and he was a devoted husband, dad and grandfather. He was an avid hunter since the age of 15 and a camper for 37 years, traveling in 37 different states. He was also a longtime member of the Coachmen Caming Club, Wings Knutz, NRA, Wartburg Senior Citizens Center and a 9-year member of American Legon post #136. He enjoyed working on cars, construction, and was a handy man with whatever needed to be done. He was always willing to help.

Preceded in death: In addition to his parents, Lowell was preceded in death by his children, Wendy Alice Danner and Stephen Lowell Goldade; and by his mother- and father-in-law, John and Josephine Greaves.

Survivors: Lowell is survived by,
• His wife of 51 years, Alice Josephine Goldade;
• Daughters, Anna Marie Allen and Husband Benjamin Jr., and Brandy Lynn Goldade, both of Toledo, Oh.;
• Three grandchildren, Mollie Jo Allen, Cole Wendelin Allen and Caleb Benjamin Allen;
• Brother, Walter Goldade and wife Christa;
• Sister, Carol Dworzcki and husband Zugmunt of Akron, Oh.

Services: Friends may visit with the Goldade family on Friday, Sept. 24, 201 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the chapel of Four Oaks Funeral Home in Huntsville. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25 at First Presbyterian Church in Huntsville, with full military honors, and with Rev. Dennis Falasco officiating. Burial will be Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021 in the Christian Memorial Gardens West in Rochester Hills, Mich. at 11 a.m.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home of Huntsville.

Independent Herald
