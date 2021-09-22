Obituary: Jewell Phillips, 86

Jewell Phillips, of the High Point community in Oneida, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021 at the Summit View Nursing Home in Rocky Top, Tenn. She was 86.

Life: Born in Scott County on Dec. 11, 1934, Jewell was the daughter of the late Arthur and Daisy Phillips of the High Point community. As a young girl, she attended Low Gap Baptist Church, where she accepted Christ as her savior. In later years, she enjoyed watching the televised services from First Baptist Church in Huntsville, Bro. Kevin Terry, pastor.

Jewell began her working career soon after high school at the former Cooper’s Drug Store in Oneida. She also worked for a short time at the former Scott County Hospital in Oneida. She will be remembered most as a cashier at Scott Foods Inc. in Oneida. She later retired as office manager at Food City. Her career in the grocery business lasted nearly 40 years.

Jewell has always enjoyed getting together with family and friends with snacks and crafting for hours. She was a member of the Red Hats Society. Those meetings were also something that she always looked forward to. She loved spending time with her “littles,” Ezekiel, Erin and Ryker. They brought a true bright spot to her day. She always looked forward to their visits.

Preceded in death: In addition to her parents, Jewell is preceded in death by her brother, James Phillips, and by two nephews, Dewayne Phillips and Garland Keith Phillips.

Survivors: Jewell is survived by,

• Her only daughter, Cathy Day and husband Gary of Oneida;

• Grandson, Daniel Day and wife Christina;

• Great-grandson, Ezekiel Day;

• Two step-great-grandsons, Alex and Izek Wilson, of Somerset, Ky.;

• Three great-nephews, Wesley Byrge and fiance Sonya Thomas of Mims, Fla., and Eric Byrge and wife Crystal and Howard York, all of the High Point community;

• Special niece, Elaine Byrge and husband John of Helenwood;

• Two great-nieces, Tonja Draughn of Helenwood and Teresa York of High Point;

• Two great-great-nieces, Katie Byrge and children Erin and Ryker and fiance Justin Massey and children Elijah and Noah, of Pioneer, and Ashley Byrge and fiance Adam Chambers of Helenwood;

• Great-great-nephew, Damean Byrge of High Point;

• Sister-in-law Elsie Phillips, whom she considered a sister;

• Special friends Frieda Seabolt who served as her caregiver, Sue Lamb, Janise Martin and Jean Claiborne;

• And a host of other relatives and friends.

Services: Friends may visit with the Phillips family on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021 from 6 p.m. until time of the funeral service at 7 p.m. in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home with Bro. Kevin Terry and Bro. Jamie Byrd officiating. Music will be provided by Jamie and Toni Byrd. Committal service will be on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021 at 11 a.m. in the Orick Family Cemetery in the Low Gap community. Serving as pallbearers will be Steve Phillips, Doug Goss, Dennis Terry, John Byrge, Jamie Byrd and Eddie Honeycutt. Honorary pallbearers will be Eric Byrge, Aubrey Phillips and Wm. Paul Phillips.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.