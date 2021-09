Jeffery Carson Sapp departed this life on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021 at Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida. He was 56.

Life: Born March 27, 1965 in Pikeville, Tenn., Jeffery was the son of the late Billy Joe Sapp and Mary Carolyn Prater.

Survivors: Jeffery is survived by several cousins and his SAI family.

Services: Funeral service will be conducted on Thursday, Sept. 23, at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Four Oaks Funeral Home in Huntsville.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home of Huntsville.