Obituary: DJ Smith, 31

DJ Smith departed this life on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 in Oneida. He was 31.

Life: Born Jan. 24, 1990, DJ was the son of Deon Smith and Kristie Smith. He was a 2008 graduate of Scott High School, and loved football and all sports. He also loved to fish. He was employed by Kyle Smith’s Transport.

Preceded in death: DJ was preceded in death by his grandparents, Gladys and Leon Smith, by his aunt, Deanna Pierce, and by his cousin, Darry Smith.

Survivors: DJ is survived by,

• His brothers and best friends, Kyle Jacob Smith and Skyler Ray Smith;

• Sisters, Kensie Lee Smith, Emily Ann Smith, Sophia Marie Smith and Isabella D. Smith;

• Special niece, Mia Jane Smith;

• Special uncle, Michael Tray Smith;

• Several aunts, uncles, cousins and many other relatives and friends.

Services: A private graveside service will be held at a later date. Pallbearers are Michael Tray Smith, Deon Sexton, Robert Alexander, Dennis Wilson, Blake Penny and Michael Wilson.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home of Oneida.