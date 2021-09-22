Home Obituaries Obituary: DJ Smith, 31
Obituaries
Updated:

Obituary: DJ Smith, 31

By Independent Herald

DJ Smith departed this life on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 in Oneida. He was 31.

Life: Born Jan. 24, 1990, DJ was the son of Deon Smith and Kristie Smith. He was a 2008 graduate of Scott High School, and loved football and all sports. He also loved to fish. He was employed by Kyle Smith’s Transport.

Preceded in death: DJ was preceded in death by his grandparents, Gladys and Leon Smith, by his aunt, Deanna Pierce, and by his cousin, Darry Smith.

Survivors: DJ is survived by,
• His brothers and best friends, Kyle Jacob Smith and Skyler Ray Smith;
• Sisters, Kensie Lee Smith, Emily Ann Smith, Sophia Marie Smith and Isabella D. Smith;
• Special niece, Mia Jane Smith;
• Special uncle, Michael Tray Smith;
• Several aunts, uncles, cousins and many other relatives and friends.

Services: A private graveside service will be held at a later date. Pallbearers are Michael Tray Smith, Deon Sexton, Robert Alexander, Dennis Wilson, Blake Penny and Michael Wilson.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home of Oneida.

