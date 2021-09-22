Obituary: David Daugherty, 80

David H. Daugherty departed this life peacefully in his sleep on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at his home in the Mill Branch community. He was 80.

Life: David accepted Jesus at the age of 13 and was baptized. He loved God, family and country. He also loved good Gospel preaching, southern Gospel music and talking to anyone on the King James Bible, in which he was well-read. He firmly believed in the rapture of the church, the white hourse and the thousand-year reign of Christ on earth. He was a very conservative person and hated everything the Democratic Party stood for. He served his country in the U.S. Army as a specialist in Aschaffenburg, Germany in 1964 and 1965. He drove a school bus in Scott County for 20 years, retiring in 2003. He very much loved the kids.

Preceded in death: David was preceded in death by his wife of 39 years, Brenda Sue Bowling Daugherty, by his parents, Rev. Howard Daugherty and Ella Crabtree Daugherty Caldwell, by his infant sister, Dorothy, by his grandparents, Ike and Judy Daugherty, Willie Crabtree and Kizzie Williams, by his father- and mother-in-law, Obie and Monie Bowling, and a special cousin, Edgar Lee Anderson.

Survivors: David is survived by,

• Sons, David H. Daugherty II and wife Tammie, and Charlton Dion Daugherty, all of the Mill Branch community;

• Grandchildren, Zachary Daugherty and wife Natosha, Danielle Morrow and husband Kenny, Megan Letner and husband Brandon, Jordie Daugherty, Cassie Daugherty and James Byrd;

• Great-grandchildren, Kaleb, Malcom, Bella, Bailey, Piper, Tabias, Everett, Sunny, Creedence and Alleyah Jones;

• And several other relatives and friends.

Services: Friends may visit with the Daugherty family on Tuesday, Sept. 21 from 5 p.m. until time of the funeral service at 7 p.m. at Morning Star Baptist Church with Bro. Larry Sexton officiating. Music will be provided by the Mason family. Burial will be Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. at the Mill Branch Cemetery, with full military honors provided by American Legion Post #136. Family and friends will meet at the church at 8:45 a.m. to go in procession. Pallbearers will be Rocky Bowling, Jerry Byrd, Chester Byrd, Kenny Morrow, David Lowe, Gregory Phillips, James Byrd and Daniel Cross.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home of Huntsville.