Home Obituaries Obituary: David Daugherty, 80
- Advertisement -
Obituaries
Updated:

Obituary: David Daugherty, 80

By Independent Herald

David H. Daugherty departed this life peacefully in his sleep on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at his home in the Mill Branch community. He was 80.

Life: David accepted Jesus at the age of 13 and was baptized. He loved God, family and country. He also loved good Gospel preaching, southern Gospel music and talking to anyone on the King James Bible, in which he was well-read. He firmly believed in the rapture of the church, the white hourse and the thousand-year reign of Christ on earth. He was a very conservative person and hated everything the Democratic Party stood for. He served his country in the U.S. Army as a specialist in Aschaffenburg, Germany in 1964 and 1965. He drove a school bus in Scott County for 20 years, retiring in 2003. He very much loved the kids.

Preceded in death: David was preceded in death by his wife of 39 years, Brenda Sue Bowling Daugherty, by his parents, Rev. Howard Daugherty and Ella Crabtree Daugherty Caldwell, by his infant sister, Dorothy, by his grandparents, Ike and Judy Daugherty, Willie Crabtree and Kizzie Williams, by his father- and mother-in-law, Obie and Monie Bowling, and a special cousin, Edgar Lee Anderson.

Survivors: David is survived by,
• Sons, David H. Daugherty II and wife Tammie, and Charlton Dion Daugherty, all of the Mill Branch community;
• Grandchildren, Zachary Daugherty and wife Natosha, Danielle Morrow and husband Kenny, Megan Letner and husband Brandon, Jordie Daugherty, Cassie Daugherty and James Byrd;
• Great-grandchildren, Kaleb, Malcom, Bella, Bailey, Piper, Tabias, Everett, Sunny, Creedence and Alleyah Jones;
• And several other relatives and friends.

Services: Friends may visit with the Daugherty family on Tuesday, Sept. 21 from 5 p.m. until time of the funeral service at 7 p.m. at Morning Star Baptist Church with Bro. Larry Sexton officiating. Music will be provided by the Mason family. Burial will be Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. at the Mill Branch Cemetery, with full military honors provided by American Legion Post #136. Family and friends will meet at the church at 8:45 a.m. to go in procession. Pallbearers will be Rocky Bowling, Jerry Byrd, Chester Byrd, Kenny Morrow, David Lowe, Gregory Phillips, James Byrd and Daniel Cross.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home of Huntsville.

- Advertisement -
Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

Stay Connected

10,239FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,692FollowersFollow

The Latest

Obituaries

Obituary: Lowell Goldade, 72

Independent Herald - 0
Lowell Wendelin Goldade departed this life on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021 at his home in Robbins. He was 72. Life: Born on Oct. 3, 1948...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: DJ Smith, 31

Independent Herald - 0
DJ Smith departed this life on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 in Oneida. He was 31. Life: Born Jan. 24, 1990, DJ was the son of...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: David Daugherty, 80

Independent Herald - 0
David H. Daugherty departed this life peacefully in his sleep on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at his home in the Mill Branch community. He...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Willis Harness, 76

Independent Herald - 0
Rev. Willis R. Harness departed this life on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021 at his home in Pioneer. He was 76. Life: Born in the Bull...
Read more

Related Stories

Obituaries

Obituary: Lowell Goldade, 72

Independent Herald - 0
Lowell Wendelin Goldade departed this life on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021 at his home in Robbins. He was 72. Life: Born on Oct. 3, 1948...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: DJ Smith, 31

Independent Herald - 0
DJ Smith departed this life on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 in Oneida. He was 31. Life: Born Jan. 24, 1990, DJ was the son of...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Willis Harness, 76

Independent Herald - 0
Rev. Willis R. Harness departed this life on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021 at his home in Pioneer. He was 76. Life: Born in the Bull...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Jeffery Sapp, 56

Independent Herald - 0
Jeffery Carson Sapp departed this life on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021 at Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida. He was 56. Life: Born March...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Danny Bowling, 48

Independent Herald - 0
Danny Lee Bowling Jr. departed this life on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021 at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Jackson, Tenn. He was 48. Life: Born March...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Eye to the Sky: Here comes fall!

Eye to the Sky Ben Garrett - 0
At midnight Wednesday morning, the temperature was hovering around 70° on the northern Cumberland Plateau. It was also 70° in Nashville, which is usually...
Read more

Obituary: Jeffery Sexton, 56

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Jeffery Leland Sexton, of Oneida, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021 at his family home. He was 56. Life: Jeffery was born on July...
Read more

Football: Oneida defeats York in key region game, 21-10

Oneida Independent Herald - 0
JAMESTOWN — Oneida was able to overcome a York rally at the start of the third quarter with two late touchdown runs, covering...
Read more

Latest News

Obituary: Lowell Goldade, 72

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Lowell Wendelin Goldade departed this life on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021 at his home in Robbins. He was 72. Life: Born on Oct. 3, 1948...
Read more

Obituary: DJ Smith, 31

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
DJ Smith departed this life on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 in Oneida. He was 31. Life: Born Jan. 24, 1990, DJ was the son of...
Read more

Obituary: David Daugherty, 80

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
David H. Daugherty departed this life peacefully in his sleep on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at his home in the Mill Branch community. He...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN