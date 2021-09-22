Obituary: Danny Bowling, 48

Danny Lee Bowling Jr. departed this life on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021 at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Jackson, Tenn. He was 48.

Life: Born March 21, 1973, Danny was the son of the late Danny Bowling Sr. and Janet Phillips Bowling. He was of the Baptist faith.

Preceded in death: In addition to his parents, Danny was preceded in death by his grandparents, Halke and Lucille Bowling, James and Betty Phillips and Ellaree Phillips Yancey; by uncles Marshall Bowling, Russell Phillips, Billy Phillips and Gary Glen Phillips; and by aunt Erma Bowling.

Survivors: Danny is survived by,

• His daughter, Emily Bowling and wife Savana;

• Sister, Christie Newport and husband James;

• Aunts, Pam Clark and husband Randall of Geofrgia, and Anna Lawson and husband Alonzo;

• Uncles, Steve Bowling and wife Linda, Charlie Bowling and wife Belinda, Arnold Bowling and wife Geneva, and Richard Phillips and wife Marie of Muncie, Ind.;

• Nieces, Sconie Bowling, Tamika Newport, and Kuneisha and Gustavo J. Moreno of Eugene, Oreg.;

• Great-nephew, Lennox Sion Scarbrough;

• Great-niece, Marley Fay Kidd;

• And many other relatives and friends.

Services: Danny’s wishes were cremation. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home of Huntsville.