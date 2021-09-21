Sharp, Strunk pick up middle school cross country wins

HUNTSVILLE — Huntsville Middle School’s Myah Sharp made it four-for-four at Friday’s middle school cross country meet at Scott High School, while Fairview’s Drayden Strunk picked up his first win of the season.

Sharp posted a season-best time of 12:22 as she picked up her fourth win in as many meets this season. As has been the case in every other meet this year, Fairview’s Lissa Cromwell was right behind her. Cromwell also posted a personal-best time, finishing in 12:31.

Burchfield’s Aliyah Bronson posted her third consecutive third place finish, with a time of 14:00. And Burchfield’s Makia Terry broke into the Top 5 for the first time, with a time of 14:06. Rounding out the Top 5 was Huntsville’s Bailey Yancey, with a time of 14:12.

The rest of the Top 10 included Fairview’s Hope Duncan and Calli Smith in sixth and seventh place, respectively, Robbins’ Liriel Blevins in eighth place, Fairview’s Brooke Sexton in ninth and Fairview’s Joslynn Green in 10th.

The Rebels picked up their third straight team win, and remain atop the county-wide standings.

On the boys’ side, Strunk went from seventh a week earlier to first by posting a personal-best time of 12:32. He finished just ahead of Huntsville’s Matthew Phillips, a two-time winner this season, who finished with a time of 12:42.

Huntsville’s Landon Washam finished third with a time of 13:04, while Robbins’ Micah Boles was fourth with a time of 13:17 and Fairview’s Gabriel Lawson broke into the Top 5 for the first time with a personal-best time of 13:31.

Just behind Lawson were Burchfield’s Keegan Bowling, who finished in 13:32, and Huntsville’s Devin Prewitt, who finished in 13:33.

Rounding out the Top 10 were Robbins’ Waylon Terry, Huntsville’s Aaron Lowe and Burchfield’s Drew Stephenson.

Huntsville picked up the team win for the first time this season, while Fairview finished second and Robbins third.

Burchfield remains atop the team standings, but only one point ahead of Robbins.