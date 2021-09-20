- Advertisement -
Updated:

Oneida man charged with strangulation after fight

By Independent Herald

An Oneida man has been charged with felony aggravated assault by strangulation after a fight between himself and another man on Wednesday, Sept. 15.

Ivan T. King, a resident of Acres Lane, was arrested and charged by Oneida Police Department following an early afternoon altercation on Vine Avenue.

According to a warrant filed by OPD Officer Tony Jones, King is accused of beating on the door of the Vine Avenue residence where the fight occurred, demanding to speak with the homeowner’s adult son.

After the two men argued, King was told to leave the home, a warrant stated, but a physical fight ensued on the front lawn of the residence. King is accused of placing the second man in a chokehold until he passed out, at which point he left the scene and returned to his Acres Lane home.

When Jones arrived at King’s home, King allegedly had a “strong odor of alcohol” on him. While King admitted to going to the Vine Avenue residence, he suggested that his actions were in self-defense after he was assaulted by the other man when he accused the man of stealing items from his home.

According to Jones’ warrant, King had marks on his hands consistent with fighting. He was placed under arrest, and was charged with public intoxication in addition to assault.

Auto theft leads to charges: A Huntsville woman was charged in Oneida after allegedly stealing a vehicle last week.

According to police, Mary Jane Stephens, 41, was arrested on a felony theft charge after driving away in a vehicle that did not belong to her.

A warrant filed by OPD Officer Tony Jones stated that the vehicle’s owner entered an Industrial Lane business with Stephens sitting in his 2004 GMC Envoy. While he was inside the business, Stephens allegedly climbed into the driver’s seat and drove away.

The vehicle’s owner told police that Stephens had repeatedly asked to drive the vehicle, but that he had told her no, and that he wanted to press charges for the theft of the vehicle.

Other arrests made by OPD last week included:

• James E. Willson, 59, of Pine Knot, Ky., was charged with possession of a Schedule IV drug and possession of drug paraphernalia, after an incident at Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida on Saturday. According to police, Willson was seen in a vehicle outside the hospital with a syringe in one hand and a pop can in the other. Willson allegedly attempted to lick a blue substance off the can when he was confronted by OPD Officer Toby Jeffers. The substance proved to be Alprazolam, according to a warrant, and authorities allegedly confiscated another 1.5 Alprazolam pills from Willson’s person.

• Amy Gilreath Thiels, 46, was charged with public intoxication and possession of meth after being apprehended at the Oneida Plaza shopping center. According to a warrant filed by OPD Officer Rachael Thomas, Thiels was inside a store at the shopping center, knocking things over, prompting an employee to phone police. When encountered by officers, Thiels allegedly admitted to taking Suboxone and Xanax. Thomas located a bag of crystal meth on Thiels’ person, according to the warrant.

Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
