Obituary: Wilburn Sexton, 81

Arlin “Wilburn” Sexton, of Oneida, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021 at his home, with his daughter, Kimberly, by his side. He was 81.

Life: Born Feb. 10, 1940, Wilburn was the son of the late Arlin and Vela Sexton. He enjoyed going to church at Outreach Church of God. He was known for his mechanical work. He retired as an auto technician.

Preceded in death: In addition to his parents, Wilburn was preceded in death by his daughter, Marilyn Pike.

Survivors: Wilburn leaves behind to cherish his memory,

• Daughters, Kimberly Vanover Phillips and husband Danny of Oneida, and Krista Crabtree and husband Roger of Oneida;

• Seven grandchildren: Erika Vaden, Blake White, Jaclyn Wilson, Cameron Murphy, Megan Vanover, Brody Murphy and Lexus Vanover;

• Several great-grandchildren;

• Several nieces and nphews;

• Very speical niece, Diane Carson;

• And many friends.

Services: Friends may visit with the Sexton family on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021 from 3 p.m. until time of the funeral service at 4 p.m. in the chapel of Jones & Son Funeral Home with Bro. Joe West officiating. Music will be provided by Allen Carson. Committal service will follow in the John Freeman Sexton Cemetery.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.