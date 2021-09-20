Obituary: Hurstle Keeton, 81

Hurstle Ray Keeton, of Oneida, departed this life on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021 at the home of his daughter in Clinton, Tenn. He was 81.

Life: Born July 8, 1940 in Scott County, Hurstle was the son of the late Henry and Lela Keeton. He was a faithful member of First Baptist Church of Oneida, and also loved New Haven Baptist Church.

Preceded in death: In addition to his parents, Hurstle was preceded in death by his daughter, Tabitha Rae Keeton, his beloved wife, Joretta “Honey” Keeton, by brothers Bill, Clyde and Herman Keeton, and by his sister, Edit hByrd.

Survivors: Hurstle is survived by,

• His daughter, April Keeton;

• Granddaughters, Eliza and Aveah;

• Grandson: Leo;

• Sisters, Reva Duncan, Ruth Buttram and Helen Terry;

• Brothers, Roger Keeton and wife Shari, and Paul Keeton;

• Sister-in-law, Margie Keeton;

• Several nieces, nephews, and many other relatives and special friends.

Services: Friends may visit with the Keeton family on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021 from 1 p.m. until time of the funeral service at 2 p.m. in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home with Bro. Philip Kazee officiating. Entombment will follow in the Carson Memorial Mausoleum in Oneida. Pallbearers will be family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Hurstle Keeton to The Salvation Army, PO Box 669, Knoxville, TN 37901.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.