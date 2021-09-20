Home Obituaries Obituary: Hurstle Keeton, 81
- Advertisement -
Obituaries
Updated:

Obituary: Hurstle Keeton, 81

By Independent Herald

Hurstle Ray Keeton, of Oneida, departed this life on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021 at the home of his daughter in Clinton, Tenn. He was 81.

Life: Born July 8, 1940 in Scott County, Hurstle was the son of the late Henry and Lela Keeton. He was a faithful member of First Baptist Church of Oneida, and also loved New Haven Baptist Church.

Preceded in death: In addition to his parents, Hurstle was preceded in death by his daughter, Tabitha Rae Keeton, his beloved wife, Joretta “Honey” Keeton, by brothers Bill, Clyde and Herman Keeton, and by his sister, Edit hByrd.

Survivors: Hurstle is survived by,
• His daughter, April Keeton;
• Granddaughters, Eliza and Aveah;
• Grandson: Leo;
• Sisters, Reva Duncan, Ruth Buttram and Helen Terry;
• Brothers, Roger Keeton and wife Shari, and Paul Keeton;
• Sister-in-law, Margie Keeton;
• Several nieces, nephews, and many other relatives and special friends.

Services: Friends may visit with the Keeton family on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021 from 1 p.m. until time of the funeral service at 2 p.m. in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home with Bro. Philip Kazee officiating. Entombment will follow in the Carson Memorial Mausoleum in Oneida. Pallbearers will be family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Hurstle Keeton to The Salvation Army, PO Box 669, Knoxville, TN 37901.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.

- Advertisement -
Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

Stay Connected

10,239FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,692FollowersFollow

The Latest

Local News

Oneida man charged with strangulation after fight

Independent Herald - 0
An Oneida man has been charged with felony aggravated assault by strangulation after a fight between himself and another man on Wednesday, Sept. 15. Ivan...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Doris Layne, 85

Independent Herald - 0
Doris Darlene Layne passed on to her heavenly home on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021 at her home in Oneida. She was 85. Life: Born May...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Bonnie West, 71

Independent Herald - 0
Bonnie G. West departed this life on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2021 at her home in Helenwood. She was 71. Life: Born on Jan. 9, 1950...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Ethel King Baird, 86

Independent Herald - 0
Ethel Alice King Baird, of Pine Knot, Ky. and formerly of Tennessee, departed this life on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021 at the River Valley...
Read more

Related Stories

Obituaries

Obituary: Doris Layne, 85

Independent Herald - 0
Doris Darlene Layne passed on to her heavenly home on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021 at her home in Oneida. She was 85. Life: Born May...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Bonnie West, 71

Independent Herald - 0
Bonnie G. West departed this life on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2021 at her home in Helenwood. She was 71. Life: Born on Jan. 9, 1950...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Ethel King Baird, 86

Independent Herald - 0
Ethel Alice King Baird, of Pine Knot, Ky. and formerly of Tennessee, departed this life on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021 at the River Valley...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Charles Young, 86

Independent Herald - 0
Charles Cebern Young, of Huntsville, passed away on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. He was 86. Life: Charles was a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather and companion. Preceded...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Alice Rayburn, 69

Independent Herald - 0
Alice Louise Litton Rayburn, of Helenwood, passed away on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021 at LaFollette Medical Center with her loving family by her side....
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Obituary: Misty Watson Smith, 44

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Misty Dawn Watson Smith went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at the Big South Fork Medical...
Read more

Soccer: Oneida rolls past Oliver Springs in district match

Oneida Independent Herald - 0
Oneida bounced back nicely from last week’s setback against Knox Webb, scoring a 7-1 win over Oliver Springs on Monday in the first district...
Read more

Opinion: A switch to remote learning shouldn’t automatically impact extra-curricular activities

Opinion Ben Garrett - 0
As schools in Scott County join the long — and growing — list of schools from across the state that are being forced to...
Read more

Latest News

Oneida man charged with strangulation after fight

Local News Independent Herald - 0
An Oneida man has been charged with felony aggravated assault by strangulation after a fight between himself and another man on Wednesday, Sept. 15. Ivan...
Read more

Obituary: Doris Layne, 85

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Doris Darlene Layne passed on to her heavenly home on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021 at her home in Oneida. She was 85. Life: Born May...
Read more

Obituary: Bonnie West, 71

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Bonnie G. West departed this life on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2021 at her home in Helenwood. She was 71. Life: Born on Jan. 9, 1950...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN