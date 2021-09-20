Obituary: Freddie Sexton, 46

Freddie Sexton, of Robbins, passed away on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021 at the Roane Medical Center in Harriman, Tenn. He was 46.

Life: Born Dec. 7, 1974, Freddie was the son of the late Freddie E. Sexton and Martha June Hinderer. He attended the Concord Baptist Church in Robbins.

Survivors: Freddie is survived by,

• His wife, Jeannette Lewis Sexton;

• Daughters, Kaitlin Sexton and Jessica Sexton;

• Son, Danny Sexton;

• Mother, Martha June Hinderer;

• Sister, Melony Dykes;

• And many other relatives and friends.

Services: Friends may visit with the Sexton family on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021 at 11 a.m. until time of the funeral service at 12 p.m. in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home with Bro. Randall Kimbrell officiating. Committal service will follow in the Sexton Cemetery in Robbins.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.