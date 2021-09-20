Home Obituaries Obituary: Freddie Sexton, 46
- Advertisement -
Obituaries
Updated:

Obituary: Freddie Sexton, 46

By Independent Herald

Freddie Sexton, of Robbins, passed away on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021 at the Roane Medical Center in Harriman, Tenn. He was 46.

Life: Born Dec. 7, 1974, Freddie was the son of the late Freddie E. Sexton and Martha June Hinderer. He attended the Concord Baptist Church in Robbins.

Survivors: Freddie is survived by,
• His wife, Jeannette Lewis Sexton;
• Daughters, Kaitlin Sexton and Jessica Sexton;
• Son, Danny Sexton;
• Mother, Martha June Hinderer;
• Sister, Melony Dykes;
• And many other relatives and friends.

Services: Friends may visit with the Sexton family on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021 at 11 a.m. until time of the funeral service at 12 p.m. in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home with Bro. Randall Kimbrell officiating. Committal service will follow in the Sexton Cemetery in Robbins.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.

- Advertisement -
Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

Stay Connected

10,239FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,692FollowersFollow

The Latest

Local News

Oneida man charged with strangulation after fight

Independent Herald - 0
An Oneida man has been charged with felony aggravated assault by strangulation after a fight between himself and another man on Wednesday, Sept. 15. Ivan...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Doris Layne, 85

Independent Herald - 0
Doris Darlene Layne passed on to her heavenly home on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021 at her home in Oneida. She was 85. Life: Born May...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Bonnie West, 71

Independent Herald - 0
Bonnie G. West departed this life on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2021 at her home in Helenwood. She was 71. Life: Born on Jan. 9, 1950...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Ethel King Baird, 86

Independent Herald - 0
Ethel Alice King Baird, of Pine Knot, Ky. and formerly of Tennessee, departed this life on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021 at the River Valley...
Read more

Related Stories

Obituaries

Obituary: Doris Layne, 85

Independent Herald - 0
Doris Darlene Layne passed on to her heavenly home on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021 at her home in Oneida. She was 85. Life: Born May...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Bonnie West, 71

Independent Herald - 0
Bonnie G. West departed this life on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2021 at her home in Helenwood. She was 71. Life: Born on Jan. 9, 1950...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Ethel King Baird, 86

Independent Herald - 0
Ethel Alice King Baird, of Pine Knot, Ky. and formerly of Tennessee, departed this life on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021 at the River Valley...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Charles Young, 86

Independent Herald - 0
Charles Cebern Young, of Huntsville, passed away on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. He was 86. Life: Charles was a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather and companion. Preceded...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Hurstle Keeton, 81

Independent Herald - 0
Hurstle Ray Keeton, of Oneida, departed this life on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021 at the home of his daughter in Clinton, Tenn. He was...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Softball: Laxton named head coach at Oneida High School

Oneida Independent Herald - 0
Dava Laxton has been named head softball coach at Oneida High School, Principal Stacy Love announced Wednesday. Joining Laxton’s staff will be Lori Marcum, Richica...
Read more

Obituary: Wilburn Sexton, 81

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Arlin “Wilburn” Sexton, of Oneida, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021 at his home, with his daughter, Kimberly, by his side. He...
Read more

Obituary: Bonnie West, 71

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Bonnie G. West departed this life on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2021 at her home in Helenwood. She was 71. Life: Born on Jan. 9, 1950...
Read more

Latest News

Oneida man charged with strangulation after fight

Local News Independent Herald - 0
An Oneida man has been charged with felony aggravated assault by strangulation after a fight between himself and another man on Wednesday, Sept. 15. Ivan...
Read more

Obituary: Doris Layne, 85

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Doris Darlene Layne passed on to her heavenly home on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021 at her home in Oneida. She was 85. Life: Born May...
Read more

Obituary: Bonnie West, 71

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Bonnie G. West departed this life on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2021 at her home in Helenwood. She was 71. Life: Born on Jan. 9, 1950...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN