Updated:

Obituary: Ethel King Baird, 86

By Independent Herald

Ethel Alice King Baird, of Pine Knot, Ky. and formerly of Tennessee, departed this life on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021 at the River Valley Nursing Home in Butler, Ky. She was 86.

Life: Born on July 16, 1935 in Rock Creek, Ky., Ethel was the daughter of the late Charles Columbus and Nora Mae Stephens King. She married Leamon Baird, and her dear husband preceded her in death. Formerly, she worked as a seamstress at Tennier Industries in Tennessee and as a bag catcher with Duro-Bag. She was a member of the Gum Fork Community Baptist Church. She had a heart of gold, and she loved her family and friends.

Preceded in death: In addition to her parents and husband, Ethel was preceded in death by three siblings, William Donald King, Kathleen Anderson Grant, and Rosetta King Anderson.

Survivors: Surviving to cherish Ethel’s memory are,
• Daughter, Cindy Brown Wade and husband Steve of Falmouth, Ky.;
• Grandchildren, Kelsei Brown and Dakota Brown;
• Great-granddaughter, Amiyah Walls;
• Siblings, Evelyne King Stephens of Williamstown, Ky., Annie King Anderson, Leo King, Bonnie King Meadows, Cecil King, Francis King and Linville King, all of Winfield, and a host of extended family and friends.

Services: Friends may visit with the Baird family on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021 from 12 p.m. until time of the funeral service at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Four Oaks Funeral Home in Oneida. Interment will take place at Ryan Cemetery in the Gum Fork community. Memorials are suggested to the River Valley Nursing Home Activity Fund, 305 Taylor, Butler, Ky. 41006.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home.

Independent Herald
