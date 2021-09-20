Obituary: Doris Layne, 85

Doris Darlene Layne passed on to her heavenly home on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021 at her home in Oneida. She was 85.

Life: Born May 12, 1936, Doris was the daughter of the late Luther and Alta Koger West. She was a member of High Point Baptist Church.

Preceded in death: In addition to her parents, Doris was preceded in death by her stepmother, Lona West, by sisters, Delores Fischer and Sharon Haney-Atchison, and by brothers, Dennis West and Charles West.

Survivors: Doris is survived by,

• Her loving husband of 66 years, Jack Layne;

• Daughter and son-in-law, Gail and Lee Abbott of Oneida;

• Grandsons, Jarrod Abbott and wife April of Oneida, and Tanner Abbott and wife Brandy of Corbin, Ky.;

• Great-grandchildren, Dante, Audrey, Aliyah, Remington and soon-to-be-born Violet;

• Three sisters, Veria Robinson and husband Van of Somerset, Ky., Dorene Watkins and husband Joe of Knoxville, and Dorinda Sharpe and husband Eddie of Knoxville;

• And speial cousin, who she considered another sister, Norma Denney and husband Paul of Greenville, Ky.

Services: Graveside service will be conducted Monday, Sept. 20, 2021 at 1 p.m. at the Marcum-Kidd Cemetery in Oneida with Bro. Jamey Byrd officiating. Pallbearers will be family and friends.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home of Oneida.