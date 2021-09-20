Obituary: Dawn Willis Foster, 50

Dawn Renahue Willis Foster, of Winfield, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021 at the Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida. She was 50.

Life: Born Oct. 10, 1970, Dawn was the daughter of the late Robert Willis and Doris Troxel Willis. She was a loving mother to her two children, Rusty and Alexandria Foster.

Preceded in death: In addition to her father, Dawn was preceded in death by her husband, Donnie Foster.

Survivors: In addition to her two children and mother, Dawn is survived by her sister, Erika King. She will be deeply missed by her many family members and close friends.

Services: Friends may visit with the Foster family on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021 from 3 p.m. until 4 p.m. in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home. Committal will follow in Carson Memorial Park in Oneida.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.