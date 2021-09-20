Home Obituaries Obituary: Dawn Willis Foster, 50
- Advertisement -
Obituaries
Updated:

Obituary: Dawn Willis Foster, 50

By Independent Herald

Dawn Renahue Willis Foster, of Winfield, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021 at the Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida. She was 50.

Life: Born Oct. 10, 1970, Dawn was the daughter of the late Robert Willis and Doris Troxel Willis. She was a loving mother to her two children, Rusty and Alexandria Foster.

Preceded in death: In addition to her father, Dawn was preceded in death by her husband, Donnie Foster.

Survivors: In addition to her two children and mother, Dawn is survived by her sister, Erika King. She will be deeply missed by her many family members and close friends.

Services: Friends may visit with the Foster family on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021 from 3 p.m. until 4 p.m. in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home. Committal will follow in Carson Memorial Park in Oneida.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.

- Advertisement -
Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

Stay Connected

10,239FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,692FollowersFollow

The Latest

Local News

Oneida man charged with strangulation after fight

Independent Herald - 0
An Oneida man has been charged with felony aggravated assault by strangulation after a fight between himself and another man on Wednesday, Sept. 15. Ivan...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Doris Layne, 85

Independent Herald - 0
Doris Darlene Layne passed on to her heavenly home on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021 at her home in Oneida. She was 85. Life: Born May...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Bonnie West, 71

Independent Herald - 0
Bonnie G. West departed this life on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2021 at her home in Helenwood. She was 71. Life: Born on Jan. 9, 1950...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Ethel King Baird, 86

Independent Herald - 0
Ethel Alice King Baird, of Pine Knot, Ky. and formerly of Tennessee, departed this life on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021 at the River Valley...
Read more

Related Stories

Obituaries

Obituary: Doris Layne, 85

Independent Herald - 0
Doris Darlene Layne passed on to her heavenly home on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021 at her home in Oneida. She was 85. Life: Born May...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Bonnie West, 71

Independent Herald - 0
Bonnie G. West departed this life on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2021 at her home in Helenwood. She was 71. Life: Born on Jan. 9, 1950...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Ethel King Baird, 86

Independent Herald - 0
Ethel Alice King Baird, of Pine Knot, Ky. and formerly of Tennessee, departed this life on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021 at the River Valley...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Charles Young, 86

Independent Herald - 0
Charles Cebern Young, of Huntsville, passed away on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. He was 86. Life: Charles was a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather and companion. Preceded...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Hurstle Keeton, 81

Independent Herald - 0
Hurstle Ray Keeton, of Oneida, departed this life on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021 at the home of his daughter in Clinton, Tenn. He was...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Obituary: Kim Thompson, 62

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Kimberly Elizabeth “Kim” Young Thompson, of Oneida, departed this life on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021 at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital in Somerset, Ky., with...
Read more

Obituary: Bonnie West, 71

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Bonnie G. West departed this life on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2021 at her home in Helenwood. She was 71. Life: Born on Jan. 9, 1950...
Read more

Huntsville’s Myah Sharp, Matthew Phillips win middle school cross country meet

Sports Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — For the third time in as many meets, Huntsville’s Myah Sharp won the Scott County Middle School cross country meet on the...
Read more

Latest News

Oneida man charged with strangulation after fight

Local News Independent Herald - 0
An Oneida man has been charged with felony aggravated assault by strangulation after a fight between himself and another man on Wednesday, Sept. 15. Ivan...
Read more

Obituary: Doris Layne, 85

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Doris Darlene Layne passed on to her heavenly home on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021 at her home in Oneida. She was 85. Life: Born May...
Read more

Obituary: Bonnie West, 71

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Bonnie G. West departed this life on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2021 at her home in Helenwood. She was 71. Life: Born on Jan. 9, 1950...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN