Obituary: Charles Young, 86

Charles Cebern Young, of Huntsville, passed away on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. He was 86.

Life: Charles was a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather and companion.

Preceded in death: Charles was preceded in death by his parents, Chester and Florena Taylor Young, by his daughter, Melinda Kay, and by his brothers, Paul Young and Ethan Sexton.

Survivvors: Charles is survived by,

• His daughter, Sherry Stansberry and husband Rick;

• Five grandchildren, Donnie (Avery) Lowe, Micah (Alyssia Chitwood), Tyler Jeffers, Logan Lowe and Chase (Kira) Lowe;

• Four great-grandchildren;

• Three brothers, Glenn, Gary and Donnie;

• Four sisters, Barbara Jean, Emma Gaye, Betty and Patsy;

• Other special family members, Jason (Allison) Sexton and Trace and Ethan, Jamie (Lora) Sexton, Chandler and Praylee and Jace, Hope (Lora) Sexton, Daniel Cooper, Nacrista Sexton and Jason Goodman, along with several nieces and nephews.

Services: Family and friends will meet Monday, Sept. 13, 2021 at Berry Highland South Cemetery, 9010 E. Simpson Road in Knoxville, Tenn., for a 3 p.m. graveside service. Condolences may be offered at berryfuneralhome.com.

