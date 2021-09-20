Obituary: Bonnie West, 71

Bonnie G. West departed this life on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2021 at her home in Helenwood. She was 71.

Life: Born on Jan. 9, 1950 in Crittenden County, Ky., Bonnie was the daughter of the late Lee Everett and Nellie Hamby Tabor. She was a member of the Francis Baptist Church in Kentucky.

Preceded in death: In addition to her parents, Bonnie was preceded in death by brothers Everett Leon Tabor and wife Jean, and Coy Tabor; by sister, Rita Tyrie; by her father- and mother-in-law, Clell and Edna West; by her stepfather, Hubert Wilson; by her stepdaughter, Misty West Strunk and her unborn child; by brothers-in-law Chuck West and Huel Wynn and by sister-in-law Sue Goss.

Survivors: Bonnie is survived by,

• Husband, Timoty D. West;

• Children, Vanessa Melton and husband Mike; Morgan Young and Roberta; Selena West and Teddy; Whitney Frogge and husband, Cody; Lorenza West and Joy;

• Stepchildren, Chad West and wife Rhonda, and Tonia Mehlhorn and husband Mike;

• Grandchildren, Trey, Chase, Brandon, Jacob, Gabriel, Chelsey, Madison, Raylin, Lily, Westley, Lindsay, Bo, Jasper, Jandon, Greyson and Roman;

• Great-grandchildren, Rosaleigh and Lainey;

• Brother, Larry Tabor;

• Sisters, Marilyn Wynn, and Thelma Jones and husband Raymond;

• And several other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Services: Friends may visit with the West family on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021 from 5 p.m. until time of the funeral service at 7 p.m. in the chapel of Four Oaks Funeral Home in Huntsville with Bro. Cody Frogge officiating. Music will be provided by Brenda West. Graveside service will be Thursday, Sept. 16 at 10 a.m. in the Daniel Memorial Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Chad West, Lorenza West, Cody Frogge, Mike Mehlhorn, Teddy Brown and Morgan Young.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home of Huntsville.