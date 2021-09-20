Obituary: Alice Rayburn, 69

Alice Louise Litton Rayburn, of Helenwood, passed away on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021 at LaFollette Medical Center with her loving family by her side. She was 69.

Life: Born June 7, 1952 in Scott County, Alice was the daughter of the late Bill and Ernie Sexton Litton. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Huntsville. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. Her greatest joy in life was spending time with her family, and especially with her grandchildren.

Preceded in death: Alice was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Ernie Sexton Litton; by her sisters, Janice Ballard and Marian Sexton; and by her brothers, Hildon and Jack Litton.

Survivors: Alice is survived by,

• Her husband of 53 years, Frank Rayburn of Helenwood;

• Daughters, Stephanie Chambers, and Emily Purdue and husband Chris, all of Oneida;

• Granddaughter, Brittany Strunk and husband Zack of Helenwood;

• Grandsons, Matthew Chambers and Nathan Perdue, both of Oneida;

• Sisters, Sue Bates, and Gina Davidson and husband Alan, all of Helenwood;

• Brother, David Litton and wife Sandra of Helenwood;

• Special life-long friends, Doris Carol McDonald and Buncy West;

• And many special nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

Services: Friends may visit with the Rayburn family on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021 from 1 p.m. until time of the funeral service at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Jones & Son Funeral Home with Bro. Jim West officiating. Burial will follow in the Daniel Memorial Cemetery in Helenwood. Pallbearers will be Mike Bates, Josh Terry, David Stewart Litton, Troy Sexton, Zack Strunk and Matthew Chambers. Honorary pallbearers will be David Howard, Chad Sexton, Alan Davidson, Brad Goodman, Ben Litton and Jake Wright.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.