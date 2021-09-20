Home Obituaries Obituary: Alice Rayburn, 69
- Advertisement -
Obituaries
Updated:

Obituary: Alice Rayburn, 69

By Independent Herald

Alice Louise Litton Rayburn, of Helenwood, passed away on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021 at LaFollette Medical Center with her loving family by her side. She was 69.

Life: Born June 7, 1952 in Scott County, Alice was the daughter of the late Bill and Ernie Sexton Litton. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Huntsville. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. Her greatest joy in life was spending time with her family, and especially with her grandchildren.

Preceded in death: Alice was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Ernie Sexton Litton; by her sisters, Janice Ballard and Marian Sexton; and by her brothers, Hildon and Jack Litton.

Survivors: Alice is survived by,
• Her husband of 53 years, Frank Rayburn of Helenwood;
• Daughters, Stephanie Chambers, and Emily Purdue and husband Chris, all of Oneida;
• Granddaughter, Brittany Strunk and husband Zack of Helenwood;
• Grandsons, Matthew Chambers and Nathan Perdue, both of Oneida;
• Sisters, Sue Bates, and Gina Davidson and husband Alan, all of Helenwood;
• Brother, David Litton and wife Sandra of Helenwood;
• Special life-long friends, Doris Carol McDonald and Buncy West;
• And many special nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

Services: Friends may visit with the Rayburn family on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021 from 1 p.m. until time of the funeral service at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Jones & Son Funeral Home with Bro. Jim West officiating. Burial will follow in the Daniel Memorial Cemetery in Helenwood. Pallbearers will be Mike Bates, Josh Terry, David Stewart Litton, Troy Sexton, Zack Strunk and Matthew Chambers. Honorary pallbearers will be David Howard, Chad Sexton, Alan Davidson, Brad Goodman, Ben Litton and Jake Wright.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.

- Advertisement -
Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

Stay Connected

10,239FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,692FollowersFollow

The Latest

Local News

Oneida man charged with strangulation after fight

Independent Herald - 0
An Oneida man has been charged with felony aggravated assault by strangulation after a fight between himself and another man on Wednesday, Sept. 15. Ivan...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Doris Layne, 85

Independent Herald - 0
Doris Darlene Layne passed on to her heavenly home on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021 at her home in Oneida. She was 85. Life: Born May...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Bonnie West, 71

Independent Herald - 0
Bonnie G. West departed this life on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2021 at her home in Helenwood. She was 71. Life: Born on Jan. 9, 1950...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Ethel King Baird, 86

Independent Herald - 0
Ethel Alice King Baird, of Pine Knot, Ky. and formerly of Tennessee, departed this life on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021 at the River Valley...
Read more

Related Stories

Obituaries

Obituary: Doris Layne, 85

Independent Herald - 0
Doris Darlene Layne passed on to her heavenly home on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021 at her home in Oneida. She was 85. Life: Born May...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Bonnie West, 71

Independent Herald - 0
Bonnie G. West departed this life on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2021 at her home in Helenwood. She was 71. Life: Born on Jan. 9, 1950...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Ethel King Baird, 86

Independent Herald - 0
Ethel Alice King Baird, of Pine Knot, Ky. and formerly of Tennessee, departed this life on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021 at the River Valley...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Charles Young, 86

Independent Herald - 0
Charles Cebern Young, of Huntsville, passed away on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. He was 86. Life: Charles was a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather and companion. Preceded...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Hurstle Keeton, 81

Independent Herald - 0
Hurstle Ray Keeton, of Oneida, departed this life on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021 at the home of his daughter in Clinton, Tenn. He was...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Huntsville’s Myah Sharp, Matthew Phillips win middle school cross country meet

Sports Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — For the third time in as many meets, Huntsville’s Myah Sharp won the Scott County Middle School cross country meet on the...
Read more

Soccer: Oneida falls to Kingston, 7-2

Oneida Independent Herald - 0
KINGSTON — A second win over a Roane County team in as many nights seemed to be within Oneida’s grasp at halftime of Tuesday’s match....
Read more

Covid hospitalizations stop upward trend, show slight decline across Tennessee

Local News Independent Herald - 0
While packed hospitals remain the primary storyline of the covid surge in Tennessee, a trend is slowly emerging: The number of coronavirus patients in...
Read more

Latest News

Oneida man charged with strangulation after fight

Local News Independent Herald - 0
An Oneida man has been charged with felony aggravated assault by strangulation after a fight between himself and another man on Wednesday, Sept. 15. Ivan...
Read more

Obituary: Doris Layne, 85

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Doris Darlene Layne passed on to her heavenly home on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021 at her home in Oneida. She was 85. Life: Born May...
Read more

Obituary: Bonnie West, 71

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Bonnie G. West departed this life on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2021 at her home in Helenwood. She was 71. Life: Born on Jan. 9, 1950...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN