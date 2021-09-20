Active covid cases balloon to all-time high in Scott County

While the trend of new covid cases in Scott County was once a positive one, the number of active cases in this community ballooned to an all-time high of 491 as of Sunday, according to the latest data available from the TN Dept. of Health.

The Dept. of Health reported 53 new cases of Covid-19 for Friday, after 45 new cases on Thursday, but much of the increase is due to numbers that are being retroactively added to Scott County’s totals.

Earlier in the pandemic, the Dept. of Health was reporting new cases on the day the test results were received in Nashville. Now it appears the agency is reporting numbers by another method — perhaps by the date of clinical presentation — which makes it more difficult to keep an active tab on the number of cases within the community.

On Wednesday, for example, the Independent Herald reported that the Dept. of Health’s data showed 366 active cases in Scott County the previous day, Sept. 14. As of Monday, however, the Dept. of Health’s data showed that there were 486 active cases of the virus on Sept. 14.

The IH also reported Sept. 13 that the Dept. of Health had reported 225 new cases of the virus in Scott County for the 7-day period ending that day. The revised data, however, shows 329 new cases for the same 7-day period. That same day, the Dept. of Health reported 370 active cases of the virus. Now the department’s data shows there were 472 active cases that day.

For some days, the data discrepancy is stark. As of Sept. 13, for example, the Dept. of Health reported that there had been 57 new cases of the virus in Scott County on Sept. 10. The most recent dataset released by the state, however, shows that there were actually 93 new cases in Scott County on Sept. 10.

The revised data shows that Scott County’s active cases increased from 459 to 491 for the 7-day period ending Sunday. But it remains to be seen how many new cases will be added for the days just passed. Currently, the Dept. of Health is reporting a total of 26 new cases of the virus in Scott County for Saturday and Sunday combined.

The percentage of new cases in Scott County that are occurring among school-aged children is also on the increase. For the 7-day period ending Sunday, 34% of all new cases of the virus — or about 1 in 3 — was among children ages 5 to 18.

Huntsville Elementary and Huntsville Middle School are on a remote schedule this week due to staff shortages. Scott High students returned to class on Monday after being on a remote schedule for three days last week.

While the covid trends are dismal in Scott County, the same is not true across the state. The Dept. of Health reported only 1,500 new cases of the virus in Tennessee as a whole on Monday, and hospitalizations have plummeted to below 3,300. At the peak less than two weeks ago, more than 3,700 people were hospitalized with the virus.

Testing positivity has also sharply decreased, and was 12% on Monday.

The University of Tennessee’s Covid-19 Case Tracker on Monday moved Scott County’s transmission rate to under 1.0, meaning the prevalence of the virus is decreasing here. In fact, Scott County’s 0.97 transmission rate was the lowest in the entire northern Cumberland Plateau region, and among the lowest in East Tennessee.

However, that data is based on numbers reported by the Dept. of Health through Thursday, before dozens of new cases began to be retroactively added to Scott County’s numbers.