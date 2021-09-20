- Advertisement -
Home News Local News Active covid cases balloon to all-time high in Scott County
NewsLocal News
Updated:

Active covid cases balloon to all-time high in Scott County

State's data is constantly changing, but shows nearly 500 active cases of Covid-19 in Scott County

By Independent Herald

While the trend of new covid cases in Scott County was once a positive one, the number of active cases in this community ballooned to an all-time high of 491 as of Sunday, according to the latest data available from the TN Dept. of Health.

The Dept. of Health reported 53 new cases of Covid-19 for Friday, after 45 new cases on Thursday, but much of the increase is due to numbers that are being retroactively added to Scott County’s totals.

Earlier in the pandemic, the Dept. of Health was reporting new cases on the day the test results were received in Nashville. Now it appears the agency is reporting numbers by another method — perhaps by the date of clinical presentation — which makes it more difficult to keep an active tab on the number of cases within the community.

On Wednesday, for example, the Independent Herald reported that the Dept. of Health’s data showed 366 active cases in Scott County the previous day, Sept. 14. As of Monday, however, the Dept. of Health’s data showed that there were 486 active cases of the virus on Sept. 14.

- Advertisement -

The IH also reported Sept. 13 that the Dept. of Health had reported 225 new cases of the virus in Scott County for the 7-day period ending that day. The revised data, however, shows 329 new cases for the same 7-day period. That same day, the Dept. of Health reported 370 active cases of the virus. Now the department’s data shows there were 472 active cases that day.

For some days, the data discrepancy is stark. As of Sept. 13, for example, the Dept. of Health reported that there had been 57 new cases of the virus in Scott County on Sept. 10. The most recent dataset released by the state, however, shows that there were actually 93 new cases in Scott County on Sept. 10.

The revised data shows that Scott County’s active cases increased from 459 to 491 for the 7-day period ending Sunday. But it remains to be seen how many new cases will be added for the days just passed. Currently, the Dept. of Health is reporting a total of 26 new cases of the virus in Scott County for Saturday and Sunday combined.

The percentage of new cases in Scott County that are occurring among school-aged children is also on the increase. For the 7-day period ending Sunday, 34% of all new cases of the virus — or about 1 in 3 — was among children ages 5 to 18.

Huntsville Elementary and Huntsville Middle School are on a remote schedule this week due to staff shortages. Scott High students returned to class on Monday after being on a remote schedule for three days last week.

While the covid trends are dismal in Scott County, the same is not true across the state. The Dept. of Health reported only 1,500 new cases of the virus in Tennessee as a whole on Monday, and hospitalizations have plummeted to below 3,300. At the peak less than two weeks ago, more than 3,700 people were hospitalized with the virus.

Testing positivity has also sharply decreased, and was 12% on Monday.

The University of Tennessee’s Covid-19 Case Tracker on Monday moved Scott County’s transmission rate to under 1.0, meaning the prevalence of the virus is decreasing here. In fact, Scott County’s 0.97 transmission rate was the lowest in the entire northern Cumberland Plateau region, and among the lowest in East Tennessee.

However, that data is based on numbers reported by the Dept. of Health through Thursday, before dozens of new cases began to be retroactively added to Scott County’s numbers.

Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
- Advertisement -

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

10,239FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,692FollowersFollow

The Latest

Sports

Sharp, Strunk pick up middle school cross country wins

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Huntsville Middle School's Myah Sharp made it four-for-four at Friday's middle school cross country meet at Scott High School, while Fairview's Drayden...
Read more
Local News

Active covid cases balloon to all-time high in Scott County

Independent Herald - 0
While the trend of new covid cases in Scott County was once a positive one, the number of active cases in this community ballooned...
Read more
Features

Forgotten Times: The principals of Huntsville High School

Independent Herald - 0
For 63 years, the Town of Huntsville had its own high school. Opened in 1918 by act of the Tennessee General Assembly, Huntsville High...
Read more
Local News

Oneida man charged with strangulation after fight

Independent Herald - 0
An Oneida man has been charged with felony aggravated assault by strangulation after a fight between himself and another man on Wednesday, Sept. 15. Ivan...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Related Stories

Local News

Oneida man charged with strangulation after fight

Independent Herald - 0
An Oneida man has been charged with felony aggravated assault by strangulation after a fight between himself and another man on Wednesday, Sept. 15. Ivan...
Read more
Local News

Covid hospitalizations stop upward trend, show slight decline across Tennessee

Independent Herald - 0
While packed hospitals remain the primary storyline of the covid surge in Tennessee, a trend is slowly emerging: The number of coronavirus patients in...
Read more
Local News

Covid fallout: Huntsville Elementary moves to remote learning

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Covid’s toll on the local school system continues to grow. The Scott County School System announced Wednesday that Huntsville Elementary School will move...
Read more
Local News

Sheriff’s office receives $5,000 highway safety grant

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — The Scott County Sheriff’s Office has been awarded a $5,000 highway safety grant, Sen. Ken Yager, R-Kingston, announced Wednesday. The grant funding, which...
Read more
Local News

Two additional covid-related deaths reported in Scott County

Independent Herald - 0
The TN Dept. of Health has reported three coronavirus-related deaths in Scott County in the past 48 hours. After reporting Scott County’s 52nd covid-related death...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Huntsville’s Myah Sharp, Matthew Phillips win middle school cross country meet

Sports Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — For the third time in as many meets, Huntsville’s Myah Sharp won the Scott County Middle School cross country meet on the...
Read more

Obituary: Alice Rayburn, 69

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Alice Louise Litton Rayburn, of Helenwood, passed away on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021 at LaFollette Medical Center with her loving family by her side....
Read more

Obituary: Freddie Sexton, 46

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Freddie Sexton, of Robbins, passed away on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021 at the Roane Medical Center in Harriman, Tenn. He was 46. Life: Born Dec....
Read more

Latest News

Sharp, Strunk pick up middle school cross country wins

Sports Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Huntsville Middle School's Myah Sharp made it four-for-four at Friday's middle school cross country meet at Scott High School, while Fairview's Drayden...
Read more

Active covid cases balloon to all-time high in Scott County

Local News Independent Herald - 0
While the trend of new covid cases in Scott County was once a positive one, the number of active cases in this community ballooned...
Read more

Forgotten Times: The principals of Huntsville High School

Features Independent Herald - 0
For 63 years, the Town of Huntsville had its own high school. Opened in 1918 by act of the Tennessee General Assembly, Huntsville High...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN