Sheriff’s office receives $5,000 highway safety grant

HUNTSVILLE — The Scott County Sheriff’s Office has been awarded a $5,000 highway safety grant, Sen. Ken Yager, R-Kingston, announced Wednesday.

The grant funding, which comes from the Tennessee Highway Safety Office, will be used for high-visibility enforcement.

“These grants will give our local communities additional funds that should help upgrade their efforts to make our roads safer and to protect our citizens from those who drink and drive,” said Yager. “The overall goal is to reduce crashes and injuries and to save lives.”

The grant was one of several throughout the 12th Senatorial District announced by Yager. Among others was an $11,200 grant for the Fentress County Sheriff’s Office, a $5,000 grant for the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, and a $5,000 grant for Wartburg Police Department.

“We are appreciative of Sen. Yager, Rep. (Kelly) Keisling and the Tennessee Highway Safety Office for their work and willingness to help our office and the people of Scott County to reduce crashes and, most importantly, fatalities,” said Scott County Sheriff Ronnie Phillips.

According to the sheriff’s office, the grant funds will be used to conduct high-visibility enforcement that support state and national traffic safety campaigns addressing impaired driving and occupant protection. The grant funds are used for manpower, safety-related supplies like vests and cones, and small equipment like computers and camera systems.

In addition to the grants to the individual law enforcement agencies, the 8th Judicial District received a $290,700 grant to aid the prosecution of DUI offenses.