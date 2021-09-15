- Advertisement -
Home News Local News Sheriff's office receives $5,000 highway safety grant
NewsLocal News
Updated:

Sheriff’s office receives $5,000 highway safety grant

By Independent Herald

HUNTSVILLE — The Scott County Sheriff’s Office has been awarded a $5,000 highway safety grant, Sen. Ken Yager, R-Kingston, announced Wednesday.

The grant funding, which comes from the Tennessee Highway Safety Office, will be used for high-visibility enforcement.

“These grants will give our local communities additional funds that should help upgrade their efforts to make our roads safer and to protect our citizens from those who drink and drive,” said Yager. “The overall goal is to reduce crashes and injuries and to save lives.”

The grant was one of several throughout the 12th Senatorial District announced by Yager. Among others was an $11,200 grant for the Fentress County Sheriff’s Office, a $5,000 grant for the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, and a $5,000 grant for Wartburg Police Department.

- Advertisement -

“We are appreciative of Sen. Yager, Rep. (Kelly) Keisling and the Tennessee Highway Safety Office for their work and willingness to help our office and the people of Scott County to reduce crashes and, most importantly, fatalities,” said Scott County Sheriff Ronnie Phillips.

According to the sheriff’s office, the grant funds will be used to conduct high-visibility enforcement that support state and national traffic safety campaigns addressing impaired driving and occupant protection. The grant funds are used for manpower, safety-related supplies like vests and cones, and small equipment like computers and camera systems.

In addition to the grants to the individual law enforcement agencies, the 8th Judicial District received a $290,700 grant to aid the prosecution of DUI offenses.

Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
- Advertisement -

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

10,239FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,692FollowersFollow

The Latest

Oneida

Softball: Laxton named head coach at Oneida High School

Independent Herald - 0
Dava Laxton has been named head softball coach at Oneida High School, Principal Stacy Love announced Wednesday. Joining Laxton’s staff will be Lori Marcum, Richica...
Read more
Opinion

Opinion: A switch to remote learning shouldn’t automatically impact extra-curricular activities

Ben Garrett - 0
As schools in Scott County join the long — and growing — list of schools from across the state that are being forced to...
Read more
Local News

Covid fallout: Huntsville Elementary moves to remote learning

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Covid’s toll on the local school system continues to grow. The Scott County School System announced Wednesday that Huntsville Elementary School will move...
Read more
Local News

Sheriff’s office receives $5,000 highway safety grant

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — The Scott County Sheriff’s Office has been awarded a $5,000 highway safety grant, Sen. Ken Yager, R-Kingston, announced Wednesday. The grant funding, which...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Related Stories

Local News

Covid fallout: Huntsville Elementary moves to remote learning

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Covid’s toll on the local school system continues to grow. The Scott County School System announced Wednesday that Huntsville Elementary School will move...
Read more
Local News

Two additional covid-related deaths reported in Scott County

Independent Herald - 0
The TN Dept. of Health has reported three coronavirus-related deaths in Scott County in the past 48 hours. After reporting Scott County’s 52nd covid-related death...
Read more
Local News

Scott High switches to remote learning for three days

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Less than a week after school principal Melissa Rector informed the Scott County Board of Education that the trends were getting worse...
Read more
Local News

Covid: Week-over-week numbers continue to show slight improvement; 52nd death reported

Independent Herald - 0
The TN Dept. of Health reported no new cases of Covid-19 in Scott County on Sunday, making it the first day with no cases...
Read more
Local News

Scott County remembers: Runners complete 267 miles in memory of 9/11 victims

Independent Herald - 0
Saturday was the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks that rocked America. Oneida’s Trinity Smith spent the anniversary as he has spent every Sept....
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Scott High switches to remote learning for three days

Local News Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Less than a week after school principal Melissa Rector informed the Scott County Board of Education that the trends were getting worse...
Read more

Obituary: Katelyn Yarbrough, 28

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Katelyn Beth Smitih-Yarbrough, of Richmond, Ky., gained her wings on Sept. 11, 2021, at UK Medical Center in Lexington, Ky. She was 28. Life: Born...
Read more

Gallery: Rescue squad conducts training exercise

Gallery Independent Herald - 0
Members of the Scott County Rescue Squad and local volunteer firefighters recently conducted a training exercise at Brawner's Scrap Yard in Helenwood, where they...
Read more

Latest News

Softball: Laxton named head coach at Oneida High School

Oneida Independent Herald - 0
Dava Laxton has been named head softball coach at Oneida High School, Principal Stacy Love announced Wednesday. Joining Laxton’s staff will be Lori Marcum, Richica...
Read more

Opinion: A switch to remote learning shouldn’t automatically impact extra-curricular activities

Opinion Ben Garrett - 0
As schools in Scott County join the long — and growing — list of schools from across the state that are being forced to...
Read more

Covid fallout: Huntsville Elementary moves to remote learning

Local News Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Covid’s toll on the local school system continues to grow. The Scott County School System announced Wednesday that Huntsville Elementary School will move...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN