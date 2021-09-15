Huntsville’s Myah Sharp, Matthew Phillips win middle school cross country meet

HUNTSVILLE — For the third time in as many meets, Huntsville’s Myah Sharp won the Scott County Middle School cross country meet on the girls’ side here Friday afternoon. And, for the second time in three meets, Huntsville’s Matthew Phillips picked up a win, as well.

On the girls’ side, the top two have been the same each week, though the gap is shrinking between Sharp and Fairview’s Lissa Cromwell.

Sharp has improved her time each week, going from 14:18 in the season-opening meet to 13:17 and then to 12:33.

But Cromwell is gaining on her, going from 53 seconds back to 40 seconds back to just six seconds back last week.

- Advertisement -

Burchfield’s Aliyah Bronsan finished third last week, for a second consecutive week. She did not compete in the first meet of the season. She, too, is improving her time.

Fairview’s Hope Duncan was fourth for a second straight week, while Fairview’s Calli Strunk was fifth for a second straight week. Both posted significant improvements to their times from week two, and finished with times of 14:36 and 14:42, respectively.

The rest of the Top 10 on the girls’ side looked like this: Huntsville’s Aleeyah Jeffers in sixth, Fairview’s Brooke Sexton in seventh and Eva Pike in eighth, Robbins’ Cheserae Sexton in ninth, and Burchfield’s Mikia Terry in 10th.

On the boys’ side, Phillips finished with a time of 12:31, narrowly edging out Burchfield’s Keegan Bowling, at 12:35.

In Week 2, Huntsville’s Landon Washam picked up the win, as Phillips did not run. Washam finished third in Week 3, but continues to improve his time each week. He came home with a time of 12:47.

Finishing fourth last week was Burchfield’s Justice Lowe, with a time of 12:57, while Robbins’ Micah Boles was fifth, with a time of 13:08. Both of them posted season-best times, as well.

The rest of the Top 10 on the boys’ side looked like this: Huntsville’s Devin Brewitt was sixth, Fairview’s Drayden Strunk was seventh, Robbins’ Waylon Terry was eighth, Robbins’ Skylar Thomas was ninth, and Fairview’s Gabriel Lawson was 10th.

While a Huntsville runner has picked up the win in each of the three meets thus far, Burchfield leads the team scoring, followed closely by Robbins. Fairview is in third place.

On the girls’ side, Fairview narrowly leads Huntsville in the team scores. Robbins is third.