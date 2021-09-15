Covid fallout: Huntsville Elementary moves to remote learning

HUNTSVILLE — Covid’s toll on the local school system continues to grow.

The Scott County School System announced Wednesday that Huntsville Elementary School will move to virtual learning effective immediately, and continuing until Sept. 27.

The move is due to a growing number of quarantined students and staff, and a lack of substitute teachers.

Scott High School is on a virtual schedule for the remainder of this week.

State rules do not permit entire school systems to move to remote learning, but do allow individual schools to be moved to remote learning on a case-by-case waiver basis. Those rules require that all school activities be canceled while students are learning remotely.

School-aged children continue to make up about one in every five new covid cases in Scott County.