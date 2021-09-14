- Advertisement -
Updated:

Two additional covid-related deaths reported in Scott County

By Independent Herald

The TN Dept. of Health has reported three coronavirus-related deaths in Scott County in the past 48 hours.

After reporting Scott County’s 52nd covid-related death on Monday, the Dept. of Health reported the county’s 53rd and 54th covid deaths on Tuesday.

The two deaths on Tuesday were among 127 covid deaths reported across the state in the single 24-hour period, a number that was likely the result of a backlog of data being released by the state agency.

After not including any new cases of Covid-19 in Scott County, the Dept. of Health reported 35 new cases on Tuesday. About 10% of the Scott County population has been infected with covid since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, and the community appears poised to top 2,000 total cases of the virus as soon as Wednesday.

Still, the week-over-week numbers are showing slight improvement. For the 7-day period ending Tuesday, the Dept. of Health reported 225 new cases in Scott County, down from 254 the previous week. There were 370 active cases of the virus in Scott County as of Tuesday, down from 432 a week earlier.

Testing positivity for the 7-day period ending Tuesday was 14.8%.

Statewide, the number of hospitalizations has peaked and begun to decline. As of Tuesday, there were 3,651 people hospitalized across the state with covid. Last week, there were more than 3,700 people hospitalized, which was an all-time high. Testing positivity is also beginning to decline across the state, ever-so-slightly.

Locally, the percentage of new covid cases occurring among school-aged children during the 7-day period ending Tuesday was 21%. That’s down from 28% for the preceding 7-day period. Scott High School announced Tuesday that its students will move to virtual learning for the remainder of the week, due to rising quarantines among students and staff and a shortage of available substitute teachers.

Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com.
Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

