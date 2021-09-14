- Advertisement -
Home Sports Scott Soccer: Scott High falls to Cumberland Gap
SportsScott
Updated:

Soccer: Scott High falls to Cumberland Gap

By Independent Herald

CUMBERLAND GAP — Bipolar.

That’s the way Scott High Coach Eric Henry described his team after a 6-2 loss to Cumberland Gap Monday evening.

Henry had been extremely displeased with his team’s effort at Kingston two weeks earlier, a game that saw the Lady Highlanders mercy-ruled for the first time in program history. But, last week, Scott High competed much better in a critical district match against Anderson County, taking the Mavericks to the wire at John John Yancey Memorial Park.

“I never know which team is going to get off the bus,” Henry said after his team’s lopsided loss to Cumberland Gap.

- Advertisement -

To be fair, the Panthers are coming off a state tournament appearance in 2020, and brought almost everyone back from that team — which battled from behind to pick up a narrow win in Huntsville last season.

But Scott High suffered multiple defensive breakdowns and showed lackluster effort in the middle of the field that had Henry angry before the game had hardly gotten started.

At one point, when Cumberland Gap was awarded a score despite a player being offside, Henry seemed to yell at both his team and the referee simultaneously.

“There’s no way she wasn’t offside because my defense is just standing still and making no effort,” he said.

Henry’s mood hadn’t improved after the game.

“The first 20 minutes, I think I mentioned to the personnel on the sideline that all of the defenders were trying to see who could get their head furthest up their hind-end,” he said.

“Gap’s good. They pass well, they control the ball well,” he added. “Our control touches are pretty much like if you and I were kicking the ball off the side of the building. The way it comes off the building is the way we control touch it.”

Henry said that his team “obviously didn’t come ready to play,” despite having a Sunday afternoon practice to try to loosen up.

Nevertheless, Scott High only trailed 4-2 at halftime, and the score would have been 3-2 if the official had correctly called the offside violation.

The Lady Highlanders picked up two goals off set plays in the first half, one coming off a long kick by Olivia Rector and the other coming on a header by Mikayla Higginbotham off a Rector corner kick.

Cumberland Gap put two more scores on the board in the second half before Henry emptied his bench.

The Panthers chose not to follow suit, playing their starters for the remainder of the game. However, they were unable to add another goal.

Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
- Advertisement -

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

10,239FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,692FollowersFollow

The Latest

Scott

Soccer: Scott High falls to Cumberland Gap

Independent Herald - 0
CUMBERLAND GAP — Bipolar. That's the way Scott High Coach Eric Henry described his team after a 6-2 loss to Cumberland Gap Monday evening. Henry had...
Read more
Oneida

Soccer: Oneida rolls past Oliver Springs in district match

Independent Herald - 0
Oneida bounced back nicely from last week’s setback against Knox Webb, scoring a 7-1 win over Oliver Springs on Monday in the first district...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Terri VanHook, 46

Independent Herald - 0
Terri Lyn VanHook, of Oneida, departed this life on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021 at the Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida. She was...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Kim Thompson, 62

Independent Herald - 0
Kimberly Elizabeth “Kim” Young Thompson, of Oneida, departed this life on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021 at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital in Somerset, Ky., with...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Related Stories

Oneida

Soccer: Oneida rolls past Oliver Springs in district match

Independent Herald - 0
Oneida bounced back nicely from last week’s setback against Knox Webb, scoring a 7-1 win over Oliver Springs on Monday in the first district...
Read more
Gallery

Gallery: Kamryn Stiltner crowned homecoming queen at OMS

Independent Herald - 0
Kamryn Stiltner was crowned football homecoming queen at Oneida Middle School on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, as the Indians hosted Wartburg. All photos by...
Read more
Oneida

Soccer: Lady Indians storm past Harriman, 9-0

Independent Herald - 0
HARRIMAN — Oneida made quick work of an out-manned Harriman team on the banks of the Emory River on Tuesday, earning a 9-0 mercy-rule...
Read more
Scott

Football: Scott High hung tight before South Doyle pulled away in the second half

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — In the end, South Doyle was simply too much. The Cherokees, considered by many one of Tennessee’s best high school football teams, and...
Read more
Oneida

Football: Oneida survives Wartburg’s upset bid

Independent Herald - 0
WARTBURG — One of football’s oldest adages is that there’s no such thing as an ugly win. That’s especially true when there’s a playoff berth...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Eye to the Sky: Daily rain chances return

Eye to the Sky Ben Garrett - 0
It's been 11 days since rainfall of any significance fell in Scott County, but we'll return to a daily chance for rain showers later...
Read more

Soccer: Oneida rolls past Oliver Springs in district match

Oneida Independent Herald - 0
Oneida bounced back nicely from last week’s setback against Knox Webb, scoring a 7-1 win over Oliver Springs on Monday in the first district...
Read more

Obituary: Terri VanHook, 46

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Terri Lyn VanHook, of Oneida, departed this life on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021 at the Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida. She was...
Read more

Latest News

Soccer: Scott High falls to Cumberland Gap

Scott Independent Herald - 0
CUMBERLAND GAP — Bipolar. That's the way Scott High Coach Eric Henry described his team after a 6-2 loss to Cumberland Gap Monday evening. Henry had...
Read more

Soccer: Oneida rolls past Oliver Springs in district match

Oneida Independent Herald - 0
Oneida bounced back nicely from last week’s setback against Knox Webb, scoring a 7-1 win over Oliver Springs on Monday in the first district...
Read more

Obituary: Terri VanHook, 46

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Terri Lyn VanHook, of Oneida, departed this life on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021 at the Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida. She was...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN