Oneida players Jaylin Anderson, Rory Blevins, Ayla Sims and Ali Smith enjoy a moment during halftime of a win over William Blount at Jane Terry Hoffman Field on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021 | Photo: Rebecca Blevins
Soccer: Oneida rolls past Oliver Springs in district match

By Independent Herald

Oneida bounced back nicely from last week’s setback against Knox Webb, scoring a 7-1 win over Oliver Springs on Monday in the first district match of the 2021 season.

The Lady Indians scored early and often against the Bobcats, building a 5-0 halftime lead and eventually going up 7-0.

Alexea Jones and Kamryn Kennedy each scored two goals, while Caroline Keeton, Savana Shepard and Presley Queener all added goals as well.

The Lady Indians had 22 shot attempts in the first half before beginning to pull back on the reins in the second half.

Kennedy had a big game for Oneida. In addition to two goals, she also had two assists. Keeton, Queener, Aliyah Douglas and Jayden Terry each had assists, as well.

“We were much better on offense tonight, as our passing was very good and we were creative getting some looks,” Oneida coach Phil Newport said. “Aliyah did not score but she got some looks that I know she will finish later this year. I thought Jones and (Claire) Burress were very controlling in the middle, allowing us to possess the ball for much of the first half.”

With Kingston and Cumberland Gap still ahead this week, it will be a tough slate for Oneida.

“There are still a couple of players I’m wanting to get back from injury and illness,” Newport said. “I think considering where we are our health has been good overall. It would be hard for us to go all the way without any nicks and bruises but our depth has allowed us to develop players that will help us on down the road.”

Oliver Springs scored late to prevent a shutout. Newport wasn’t necessarily pleased with that, but said that he had taken all of his starters out of the game by that point.

“I thought the defense played pretty well throughout,” he said.

Newport also said that each of his goalkeepers, Ayla Sims and Karmyn Krahn, played well. Sims took an aggressive line to stop a break-away goal by Oliver Springs, while Krahn successfully defended a penalty kick late in the match.

“They are both coming along and that gives us some confidence back there,” Newport said.

Newport said that his team’s tough early-season schedule is playing dividends.

“You can see it is improving our performance in our district,” he said. “If we see University High again I am certain the kids will respond better than we did the first time. We feel like we let that one get away from us. Otherwise the only disappointing performance we have had is Webb because we quit playing the full 80 minutes in that one.”

Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

