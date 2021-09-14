- Advertisement -
Home Sports Oneida Soccer: Oneida falls to Kingston, 7-2
SportsOneida
Updated:

Soccer: Oneida falls to Kingston, 7-2

By Independent Herald

KINGSTON — A second win over a Roane County team in as many nights seemed to be within Oneida’s grasp at halftime of Tuesday’s match. But then came the second half.

In a battle of two state tournament hopefuls, the score was tied at halftime, 1-1. But Kingston dominated the second half, limiting the Lady Indians to only a penalty kick and scoring four unanswered goals to win the game.

Alexea Jones scored in the first half, and the two teams battled to a 1-1 halftime deadlock. Aliyah Douglas scored on a PK in the second half, while Kingston jumped to a 4-2 lead. Oneida coach Phil Newport said he began cycling through his roster in the final 14 minutes of the game, after which Kingston turned the 4-2 lead into a 7-2 final.

“I am not the least bit bothered by the three minutes they scored in the final 13 minutes of the game,” he said. “We got knocked around a bit by a more physical team that was given the opportunity to play that way, so…”

- Advertisement -

Newport was miffed that Kingston was only whistled for two fouls in the entire 80 minutes.

“The soccer was contentious at times. I thought Kingston got the better of that,” he said. “It just says something when Jillianne Cross, one of our smallest kids, is called for a foul at midfield with the ball because the girl that ran over here tripped on her way through.”

Newport said that Kingston is a very good team.

“This was meaningful prep for us as we await Cumberland Gap Thursday,” he said.

Karmyn Krahn got the start in the goal for the Lady Indians.

“We put her in bad spots in the second half with poor defensive positioning in front of her,” Newport said.

Newport credited the play of Caroline Keeton. The senior did not score, but Newport said she “was a problem for Kingston all night. She had some instances where she should have gotten a call. She got train-tracked by the keeper and the ref made no call on that one. She is just really stepping up lately and she never quits.”

Thursday’s meeting with Cumberland Gap will likely be for the regular season district championship in District 3-A, though Rockwood will hope to have something to say about that.

Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
- Advertisement -

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

10,239FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,692FollowersFollow

The Latest

Local News

Two additional covid-related deaths reported in Scott County

Independent Herald - 0
The TN Dept. of Health has reported three coronavirus-related deaths in Scott County in the past 48 hours. After reporting Scott County’s 52nd covid-related death...
Read more
Oneida

Soccer: Oneida falls to Kingston, 7-2

Independent Herald - 0
KINGSTON — A second win over a Roane County team in as many nights seemed to be within Oneida’s grasp at halftime of Tuesday’s match....
Read more
Scott

Soccer: Clinton shuts out Scott in district match

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — A much-improved Clinton team jumped to a 3-0 halftime lead here Tuesday (Sept. 14), then held on for a victory by the same...
Read more
Local News

Scott High switches to remote learning for three days

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Less than a week after school principal Melissa Rector informed the Scott County Board of Education that the trends were getting worse...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Related Stories

Scott

Soccer: Clinton shuts out Scott in district match

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — A much-improved Clinton team jumped to a 3-0 halftime lead here Tuesday (Sept. 14), then held on for a victory by the same...
Read more
Scott

Soccer: Scott High falls to Cumberland Gap

Independent Herald - 0
CUMBERLAND GAP — Bipolar. That's the way Scott High Coach Eric Henry described his team after a 6-2 loss to Cumberland Gap Monday evening. Henry had...
Read more
Oneida

Soccer: Oneida rolls past Oliver Springs in district match

Independent Herald - 0
Oneida bounced back nicely from last week’s setback against Knox Webb, scoring a 7-1 win over Oliver Springs on Monday in the first district...
Read more
Gallery

Gallery: Kamryn Stiltner crowned homecoming queen at OMS

Independent Herald - 0
Kamryn Stiltner was crowned football homecoming queen at Oneida Middle School on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, as the Indians hosted Wartburg. All photos by...
Read more
Oneida

Soccer: Lady Indians storm past Harriman, 9-0

Independent Herald - 0
HARRIMAN — Oneida made quick work of an out-manned Harriman team on the banks of the Emory River on Tuesday, earning a 9-0 mercy-rule...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Obituary: Earl Henry, 74

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Earl L. Henry, of Robbins, departed this life on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, Tenn. He was 74. Life:...
Read more

Obituary: Katelyn Yarbrough, 28

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Katelyn Beth Smitih-Yarbrough, of Richmond, Ky., gained her wings on Sept. 11, 2021, at UK Medical Center in Lexington, Ky. She was 28. Life: Born...
Read more

Obituary: Kim Thompson, 62

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Kimberly Elizabeth “Kim” Young Thompson, of Oneida, departed this life on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021 at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital in Somerset, Ky., with...
Read more

Latest News

Two additional covid-related deaths reported in Scott County

Local News Independent Herald - 0
The TN Dept. of Health has reported three coronavirus-related deaths in Scott County in the past 48 hours. After reporting Scott County’s 52nd covid-related death...
Read more

Soccer: Oneida falls to Kingston, 7-2

Oneida Independent Herald - 0
KINGSTON — A second win over a Roane County team in as many nights seemed to be within Oneida’s grasp at halftime of Tuesday’s match....
Read more

Soccer: Clinton shuts out Scott in district match

Scott Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — A much-improved Clinton team jumped to a 3-0 halftime lead here Tuesday (Sept. 14), then held on for a victory by the same...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN