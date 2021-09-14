Soccer: Oneida falls to Kingston, 7-2

KINGSTON — A second win over a Roane County team in as many nights seemed to be within Oneida’s grasp at halftime of Tuesday’s match. But then came the second half.

In a battle of two state tournament hopefuls, the score was tied at halftime, 1-1. But Kingston dominated the second half, limiting the Lady Indians to only a penalty kick and scoring four unanswered goals to win the game.

Alexea Jones scored in the first half, and the two teams battled to a 1-1 halftime deadlock. Aliyah Douglas scored on a PK in the second half, while Kingston jumped to a 4-2 lead. Oneida coach Phil Newport said he began cycling through his roster in the final 14 minutes of the game, after which Kingston turned the 4-2 lead into a 7-2 final.

“I am not the least bit bothered by the three minutes they scored in the final 13 minutes of the game,” he said. “We got knocked around a bit by a more physical team that was given the opportunity to play that way, so…”

Newport was miffed that Kingston was only whistled for two fouls in the entire 80 minutes.

“The soccer was contentious at times. I thought Kingston got the better of that,” he said. “It just says something when Jillianne Cross, one of our smallest kids, is called for a foul at midfield with the ball because the girl that ran over here tripped on her way through.”

Newport said that Kingston is a very good team.

“This was meaningful prep for us as we await Cumberland Gap Thursday,” he said.

Karmyn Krahn got the start in the goal for the Lady Indians.

“We put her in bad spots in the second half with poor defensive positioning in front of her,” Newport said.

Newport credited the play of Caroline Keeton. The senior did not score, but Newport said she “was a problem for Kingston all night. She had some instances where she should have gotten a call. She got train-tracked by the keeper and the ref made no call on that one. She is just really stepping up lately and she never quits.”

Thursday’s meeting with Cumberland Gap will likely be for the regular season district championship in District 3-A, though Rockwood will hope to have something to say about that.