Obituaries
Updated:

Obituary: Terri VanHook, 46

By Independent Herald

Terri Lyn VanHook, of Oneida, departed this life on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021 at the Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida. She was 46.

Life: Born on Sept. 6, 1975 in Cincinnati, Oh., Terri was the daughter of the late Sam and Sue Reagan.

Preceded in death: In addition to her parents, Terri was preceded in death by her father-in-law, Kenneth VanHook, her brother and her sister.

Survivors: Terri is survived by her husband, Kenneth Cecil VanHook; her son, Samuel N. VanHook and wife, Rose, of Oneida; son Shane VanHook; brother Michael; sister Bridget; and many other family members and friends.

Services: Friends may visit with the VanHook family on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021 from 7 p.m. until 8 p.m. in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home. Masks are required.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to The Terri VanHook Memorial Fund, c/o West-Murley Funeral Home, 18641 Alberta Street, Oneida, TN 37841.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.

