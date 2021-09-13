Obituary: Terri VanHook, 46

Terri Lyn VanHook, of Oneida, departed this life on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021 at the Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida. She was 46.

Life: Born on Sept. 6, 1975 in Cincinnati, Oh., Terri was the daughter of the late Sam and Sue Reagan.

Preceded in death: In addition to her parents, Terri was preceded in death by her father-in-law, Kenneth VanHook, her brother and her sister.

Survivors: Terri is survived by her husband, Kenneth Cecil VanHook; her son, Samuel N. VanHook and wife, Rose, of Oneida; son Shane VanHook; brother Michael; sister Bridget; and many other family members and friends.

Services: Friends may visit with the VanHook family on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021 from 7 p.m. until 8 p.m. in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home. Masks are required.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to The Terri VanHook Memorial Fund, c/o West-Murley Funeral Home, 18641 Alberta Street, Oneida, TN 37841.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.