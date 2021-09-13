Obituary: Kim Thompson, 62

Kimberly Elizabeth “Kim” Young Thompson, of Oneida, departed this life on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021 at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital in Somerset, Ky., with her loving family by her side. She was 62.

Life: Born Oct. 24, 1958 in Dayton, Oh., Kim was the daughter of Coy and Joyce Trammell Young. She was raised and adopted by Vester Lewis after the death of her biological father. She was a charter member of Big Ridge Missionary Baptist Church.

Preceded in death: Kim was preceded in death by her biological father, Coy Young, and adoptive father, Vester Lewis, as well as her mother-in-law, Mazel Thompson.

Survivors: Kim is survived by,

• Her mother, Joyce Lewis;

• Her loving husband, Buster Thompson;

• Her daughters, Jackie Thompson and Dana Stephenson and husband Dennis, both of Oneida;

• Brother, Rudy Young;

• Grandsons, Tyler Thompson, Dylan Stephenson, Dalton Stephenson, Joshua Strunk and Drew Stephenson;

• Father-in-law, Odell Thompson;

• Sisters-in-law, Joyce Loomis and Susie Taylor and husband Rick, both of Oneida;

• Special friend, Dorothy Watson;

• And many ohter family members and friends.

Services: Kim’s wishes were cremation. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.