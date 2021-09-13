Home Obituaries Obituary: Kim Thompson, 62
- Advertisement -
Obituaries
Updated:

Obituary: Kim Thompson, 62

By Independent Herald

Kimberly Elizabeth “Kim” Young Thompson, of Oneida, departed this life on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021 at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital in Somerset, Ky., with her loving family by her side. She was 62.

Life: Born Oct. 24, 1958 in Dayton, Oh., Kim was the daughter of Coy and Joyce Trammell Young. She was raised and adopted by Vester Lewis after the death of her biological father. She was a charter member of Big Ridge Missionary Baptist Church.

Preceded in death: Kim was preceded in death by her biological father, Coy Young, and adoptive father, Vester Lewis, as well as her mother-in-law, Mazel Thompson.

Survivors: Kim is survived by,
• Her mother, Joyce Lewis;
• Her loving husband, Buster Thompson;
• Her daughters, Jackie Thompson and Dana Stephenson and husband Dennis, both of Oneida;
• Brother, Rudy Young;
• Grandsons, Tyler Thompson, Dylan Stephenson, Dalton Stephenson, Joshua Strunk and Drew Stephenson;
• Father-in-law, Odell Thompson;
• Sisters-in-law, Joyce Loomis and Susie Taylor and husband Rick, both of Oneida;
• Special friend, Dorothy Watson;
• And many ohter family members and friends.

Services: Kim’s wishes were cremation. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.

- Advertisement -
Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

Stay Connected

10,239FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,692FollowersFollow

The Latest

Scott

Soccer: Scott High falls to Cumberland Gap

Independent Herald - 0
CUMBERLAND GAP — Bipolar. That's the way Scott High Coach Eric Henry described his team after a 6-2 loss to Cumberland Gap Monday evening. Henry had...
Read more
Oneida

Soccer: Oneida rolls past Oliver Springs in district match

Independent Herald - 0
Oneida bounced back nicely from last week’s setback against Knox Webb, scoring a 7-1 win over Oliver Springs on Monday in the first district...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Terri VanHook, 46

Independent Herald - 0
Terri Lyn VanHook, of Oneida, departed this life on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021 at the Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida. She was...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Kim Thompson, 62

Independent Herald - 0
Kimberly Elizabeth “Kim” Young Thompson, of Oneida, departed this life on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021 at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital in Somerset, Ky., with...
Read more

Related Stories

Obituaries

Obituary: Terri VanHook, 46

Independent Herald - 0
Terri Lyn VanHook, of Oneida, departed this life on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021 at the Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida. She was...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Katelyn Yarbrough, 28

Independent Herald - 0
Katelyn Beth Smitih-Yarbrough, of Richmond, Ky., gained her wings on Sept. 11, 2021, at UK Medical Center in Lexington, Ky. She was 28. Life: Born...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Mona Smith, 90

Independent Herald - 0
Mona Lee Smith, of Oneida, passed from this life on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. She had been longing to meet her Lord and Savior,...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Tony Boshears, 50

Independent Herald - 0
Tony Lee Boshears departed this life on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, at Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida. He was 50. Life: Born on...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Silas Miller, 75

Independent Herald - 0
Silas Roger Miller departed this life on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021 at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital in Somerset, Ky. He was 75. Life: Born in...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Soccer: Oneida rolls past Oliver Springs in district match

Oneida Independent Herald - 0
Oneida bounced back nicely from last week’s setback against Knox Webb, scoring a 7-1 win over Oliver Springs on Monday in the first district...
Read more

Obituary: Katelyn Yarbrough, 28

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Katelyn Beth Smitih-Yarbrough, of Richmond, Ky., gained her wings on Sept. 11, 2021, at UK Medical Center in Lexington, Ky. She was 28. Life: Born...
Read more

Soccer: Scott High falls to Cumberland Gap

Scott Independent Herald - 0
CUMBERLAND GAP — Bipolar. That's the way Scott High Coach Eric Henry described his team after a 6-2 loss to Cumberland Gap Monday evening. Henry had...
Read more

Latest News

Soccer: Scott High falls to Cumberland Gap

Scott Independent Herald - 0
CUMBERLAND GAP — Bipolar. That's the way Scott High Coach Eric Henry described his team after a 6-2 loss to Cumberland Gap Monday evening. Henry had...
Read more

Soccer: Oneida rolls past Oliver Springs in district match

Oneida Independent Herald - 0
Oneida bounced back nicely from last week’s setback against Knox Webb, scoring a 7-1 win over Oliver Springs on Monday in the first district...
Read more

Obituary: Terri VanHook, 46

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Terri Lyn VanHook, of Oneida, departed this life on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021 at the Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida. She was...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN