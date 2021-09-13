Home Obituaries Obituary: Katelyn Yarbrough, 28
- Advertisement -
Obituaries
Updated:

Obituary: Katelyn Yarbrough, 28

By Independent Herald

Katelyn Beth Smitih-Yarbrough, of Richmond, Ky., gained her wings on Sept. 11, 2021, at UK Medical Center in Lexington, Ky. She was 28.

Life: Born Oct. 21, 1992 in Corbin, Ky., Katie was the daughter of Rebecca Banks-Tye and Phil Smith. She enjoyed painting, exploring nature and was an avid animal lover and advocate. She was married to the love of her life, Matt Yarbrough, and will always remain in his heart.

Preceded in death: Katie was preceded in death by,
• Her Papaw, William “Ben” Newport of Winona;
• Her Pap and Garr, Sam and Jane Smith of Tompkinsville, Ky.;
• Uncle Jimmy Banks and wife Missy of Winona;
• Stepfather Alan Tye of Corbin, Ky.;
• Aunt Kathy Bryant;
• Cousin Krystal Bryant of Corbin, Ky.;
• Grand other Jewel Reeder of Pensacola, Fla.

Survivors: Katie is survived by,
• Her sons, Jagger Kross Keeling of Richmond, Ky. and Atikus Kross Norfleet of Monticello, Ky.;
• Parents, Rebecca Banks-Tye and Joseph Reeder of Richmond, Ky., and Phil Smith and Kimberly Jo of Florida;
• Brother, Sam Smith and wife Keisha of Robbins;
• Sisters, Allison Chambers and husband Slayten of Richmond, Ky., Jackie Tye of Richmond, Ky., and Sheila Sanders and husband Freddie of Louisville, Ky.;
• Nieces and nephew, Athena Katelyn Chambers, Jazmin and Preston Smith;
• Mamaw, Wanda Newport of Winona;
• Grandparents, Ed and Sam Tye of Corbin, Ky.;
• Aunts, Lisa Banks, Patty Jeffers and husband Jason, and Lora Lay, all of Winona, Annie York and husband Joey of Robbins, and Sharon Ogwyn and husband JR of Pensacola, Fla.;
• And many other loving relatives.

Services: Friends may visit with the Yarbrough family on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021 from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. at the Buffalo United Baptist Church of Winona. Funeral services will be on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Buffalo United Baptist Church of Winona with Bro. Dudley Harness and Bro. Gary Griffith officiating. Committal service will follow in the William Newport Cemetery. Pallbearers will be JR Bruce, Canaaan Lay, Jon Massengale, Chris Newport, Ethan Spradlin and Kolton Goad. Honorary pallbearers will be Sam Smith, Joey York, Jason Jeffers, Ronald “Moose” Massengale, Dillard Massengale and Joey Newport.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.

- Advertisement -
Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

Stay Connected

10,239FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,692FollowersFollow

The Latest

Scott

Soccer: Scott High falls to Cumberland Gap

Independent Herald - 0
CUMBERLAND GAP — Bipolar. That's the way Scott High Coach Eric Henry described his team after a 6-2 loss to Cumberland Gap Monday evening. Henry had...
Read more
Oneida

Soccer: Oneida rolls past Oliver Springs in district match

Independent Herald - 0
Oneida bounced back nicely from last week’s setback against Knox Webb, scoring a 7-1 win over Oliver Springs on Monday in the first district...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Terri VanHook, 46

Independent Herald - 0
Terri Lyn VanHook, of Oneida, departed this life on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021 at the Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida. She was...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Kim Thompson, 62

Independent Herald - 0
Kimberly Elizabeth “Kim” Young Thompson, of Oneida, departed this life on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021 at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital in Somerset, Ky., with...
Read more

Related Stories

Obituaries

Obituary: Terri VanHook, 46

Independent Herald - 0
Terri Lyn VanHook, of Oneida, departed this life on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021 at the Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida. She was...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Kim Thompson, 62

Independent Herald - 0
Kimberly Elizabeth “Kim” Young Thompson, of Oneida, departed this life on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021 at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital in Somerset, Ky., with...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Mona Smith, 90

Independent Herald - 0
Mona Lee Smith, of Oneida, passed from this life on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. She had been longing to meet her Lord and Savior,...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Tony Boshears, 50

Independent Herald - 0
Tony Lee Boshears departed this life on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, at Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida. He was 50. Life: Born on...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Silas Miller, 75

Independent Herald - 0
Silas Roger Miller departed this life on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021 at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital in Somerset, Ky. He was 75. Life: Born in...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Soccer: Lady Indians storm past Harriman, 9-0

Oneida Independent Herald - 0
HARRIMAN — Oneida made quick work of an out-manned Harriman team on the banks of the Emory River on Tuesday, earning a 9-0 mercy-rule...
Read more

Obituary: Mona Smith, 90

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Mona Lee Smith, of Oneida, passed from this life on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. She had been longing to meet her Lord and Savior,...
Read more

Scott County remembers: Runners complete 267 miles in memory of 9/11 victims

Local News Independent Herald - 0
He had just lost his grandmother and his body was strained. But Trinith Smith completed 22 miles in full turnout gear. Saturday was the 20th...
Read more

Latest News

Soccer: Scott High falls to Cumberland Gap

Scott Independent Herald - 0
CUMBERLAND GAP — Bipolar. That's the way Scott High Coach Eric Henry described his team after a 6-2 loss to Cumberland Gap Monday evening. Henry had...
Read more

Soccer: Oneida rolls past Oliver Springs in district match

Oneida Independent Herald - 0
Oneida bounced back nicely from last week’s setback against Knox Webb, scoring a 7-1 win over Oliver Springs on Monday in the first district...
Read more

Obituary: Terri VanHook, 46

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Terri Lyn VanHook, of Oneida, departed this life on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021 at the Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida. She was...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN