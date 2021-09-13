Obituary: Katelyn Yarbrough, 28

Katelyn Beth Smitih-Yarbrough, of Richmond, Ky., gained her wings on Sept. 11, 2021, at UK Medical Center in Lexington, Ky. She was 28.

Life: Born Oct. 21, 1992 in Corbin, Ky., Katie was the daughter of Rebecca Banks-Tye and Phil Smith. She enjoyed painting, exploring nature and was an avid animal lover and advocate. She was married to the love of her life, Matt Yarbrough, and will always remain in his heart.

Preceded in death: Katie was preceded in death by,

• Her Papaw, William “Ben” Newport of Winona;

• Her Pap and Garr, Sam and Jane Smith of Tompkinsville, Ky.;

• Uncle Jimmy Banks and wife Missy of Winona;

• Stepfather Alan Tye of Corbin, Ky.;

• Aunt Kathy Bryant;

• Cousin Krystal Bryant of Corbin, Ky.;

• Grand other Jewel Reeder of Pensacola, Fla.

Survivors: Katie is survived by,

• Her sons, Jagger Kross Keeling of Richmond, Ky. and Atikus Kross Norfleet of Monticello, Ky.;

• Parents, Rebecca Banks-Tye and Joseph Reeder of Richmond, Ky., and Phil Smith and Kimberly Jo of Florida;

• Brother, Sam Smith and wife Keisha of Robbins;

• Sisters, Allison Chambers and husband Slayten of Richmond, Ky., Jackie Tye of Richmond, Ky., and Sheila Sanders and husband Freddie of Louisville, Ky.;

• Nieces and nephew, Athena Katelyn Chambers, Jazmin and Preston Smith;

• Mamaw, Wanda Newport of Winona;

• Grandparents, Ed and Sam Tye of Corbin, Ky.;

• Aunts, Lisa Banks, Patty Jeffers and husband Jason, and Lora Lay, all of Winona, Annie York and husband Joey of Robbins, and Sharon Ogwyn and husband JR of Pensacola, Fla.;

• And many other loving relatives.

Services: Friends may visit with the Yarbrough family on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021 from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. at the Buffalo United Baptist Church of Winona. Funeral services will be on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Buffalo United Baptist Church of Winona with Bro. Dudley Harness and Bro. Gary Griffith officiating. Committal service will follow in the William Newport Cemetery. Pallbearers will be JR Bruce, Canaaan Lay, Jon Massengale, Chris Newport, Ethan Spradlin and Kolton Goad. Honorary pallbearers will be Sam Smith, Joey York, Jason Jeffers, Ronald “Moose” Massengale, Dillard Massengale and Joey Newport.

