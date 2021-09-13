Gallery: Kamryn Stiltner crowned homecoming queen at OMS

Kamryn Stiltner was crowned football homecoming queen at Oneida Middle School on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, as the Indians hosted Wartburg. All photos by Sarah Dunlap.
Queen Kamryn Stiltner, 8th grade candidate. Escorted by Eli Rector.
Cheyenne George, 8th grade candidate. Escorted by Jonathan Marcum.
Chloe Hill, 7th grade candidate. Escorted by Jonathan Chitwood.
Jacelyn Hicks, 7th grade candidate. Escorted by Creyton West.
Jerah Kline, 6th grade candidate. Escorted by Bryson Butler.
Kendall Duncan, 6th grade candidate. Escorted by Hayden Dunlap.
Jillian Cross, last year’s queen. Escorted by Ethan Douglas.