Queen Kamryn Stiltner, 8th grade candidate. Escorted by Eli Rector.
Gallery: Kamryn Stiltner crowned homecoming queen at OMS

By Independent Herald

Kamryn Stiltner was crowned football homecoming queen at Oneida Middle School on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, as the Indians hosted Wartburg. All photos by Sarah Dunlap.

Independent Herald
