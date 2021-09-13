- Advertisement -
Updated:

Covid: Week-over-week numbers continue to show slight improvement; 52nd death reported

By Independent Herald

The TN Dept. of Health reported no new cases of Covid-19 in Scott County on Sunday, making it the first day with no cases of the virus reported locally since July 25.

However, just three days earlier, the Dept. of Health reported 68 new cases — tied for second-most in a single day since the pandemic began, and the most in a single day since December.

Nevertheless, week-over-week numbers continued to improve in Scott County. The Dept. of Health reported 389 active cases in Scott County as of Sunday, down from 446 active cases one week earlier.

Overall, the Dept. of Health reported 221 cases in Scott County for the week ending Sunday. That was down from 244 the previous week and 228 the week before that.

Testing positivity in Scott County for the 7-day period ending Sunday was 14.2%, which remains below the statewide average.

The Dept. of Health also reported the 52nd covid-related death in Scott County on Monday. It was the fourth death related to the virus to be reported during the most recent surge of cases. A total of seven people from Scott County have been reported hospitalized due to covid during the current surge.

The numbers locally and across the state continue to indicate that the current surge of the virus has peaked. Out of 95 counties, only seven currently have transmission rates above 1.1, according to the University of Tennessee’s Covid-19 case tracker, and 44 of 95 counties now have a transmission rate below 1.0, which means the prevalence of the virus is decreasing.

Scott County’s transmission rate has dipped to 1.03, according to UT. That’s tied with several other counties for 29th-highest in the state.

School-aged children made up just 19% of the new covid cases reported in Scott County for the 7-day period ending Sunday, the lowest percentage for a single week-long period since the current surge of the virus began. For the previous 7-day period, school-aged children made up 31% of all new cases of the virus in Scott County.

Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

