Obituary: Mona Smith, 90

Mona Lee Smith, of Oneida, passed from this life on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. She had been longing to meet her Lord and Savior, and move to her Heavenly home. She was 90.

Life: Born March 15, 1931, Mona was the daughter of the late Tom and Edna Smith. She was a member of White Pine Baptist Church.

Preceded in death: In addition to her parents, Mona was preceded in death by her husband, James Walter Smith; by her sisters, Beulah Blevins and Make Hawkins; by her brother, Harlan Smith; and by her son-in-law, Milford Sexton.

Survivors: Mona is survived by,

• Her children, Betty Sexton, James Smith and wife Vicky, Bob Smith and wife Brenda, Johnny Smith and wife Teresa, and Donny Smith;

• Grandchildren, Roger, Shaun, Misty, Melissas, Stacy, Rhonda, Nathan, Colton, Trinity, Angel, Michelle, Stephanie, MacGyver, Dakota and Grainger;

• Great-grandchildren, Jesse, Seth, Jordan, Gavin, Austin, Sage, Savannah, Annabella, Michael, Hannah, Skylar, Kane, Isaiah, Gracie, Andrew, Emily, Jaxlyn, Layla and Ellie;

• Great-great-grandchildren, Hunter, Kane and Isaiah;

• Sister-in-law, Rose Phillips;

• Several nieces and nephews, and other relatives and friends.

Services: A private memorial service will be held for family and friends, due to covid, with Bro. Lawrence Blevins officiating. Music will be provided by the White Pine choir. Burial will follow in the Walter Smith Cemetery in Oneida. Pallbearers will be her grandsons.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.