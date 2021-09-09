Seven Scott Countians sent to prison for probation violations

HUNTSVILLE — Seven Scott Countians had their probation revoked on Tuesday and were remanded to the custody of the TN Dept. of Corrections.

Criminal Court Judge Shayne Sexton handed down the verdicts against the seven people who were found to have violated the terms of their probation. Among them:

• Jeffery Allen Litton, of Huntsville, had previously pleaded guilty to criminal responsibility for the introduction of contraband into a penal institution and was required to serve six days prior to being placed on supervised probation for six years. He was sentenced to serve his six-year sentence in TDOC custody.

• Robert Dwayne Smith, of Winfield, had previously pleaded guilty to sale of a Schedule III controlled substance and was required to serve 17 days prior to being placed on supervised probation for two years. He was sentenced to serve his two-year sentence in TDOC custody.

• Robert Mitchell Sexton, of Oneida, had previously pleaded guilty to attempted introduction of drugs into a penal institution and was required to serve 116 days prior to being placed on supervised probation for four years. He was sentenced to serve his four-year sentence in TDOC custody.

• Jeremy Mac Ellis, of Pioneer, had previously pleaded guilty to burglary, theft under $1,000, failure to appear and aggravated burglary, and was required to serve 64 days prior to being placed on supervised probation for seven years. He was sentenced to serve his seven-year sentence in TDOC custody.

• Misty Dawn Cresap, of Oneida, had previously pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell and was required to serve 119 days prior to being placed on supervised probation for eight years. She was sentenced to serve her eight-year sentence in TDOC custody.

• Casey Alaine Terry, of Huntsville, had previously pleaded guilty to introduction of contraband into a penal institution and was placed on supervised probation for three years. She was sentenced to serve her three-year sentence in TDOC custody.

• Dana Ann Anderson, of Winfield, had previously pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated burglary and was required to serve 50 days prior to being placed on supervised probation for five years. She was sentenced to serve her five-year sentence in TDOC custody.

The violations of probation were prosecuted by the office of District Attorney General Jared Effler. The state was represented at the court hearings by assistant D.A.s Thomas Barclay and Apryl Bradshaw.