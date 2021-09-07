- Advertisement -
Home Sports Oneida Soccer: Lady Indians storm past Harriman, 9-0
SportsOneida
Updated:

Soccer: Lady Indians storm past Harriman, 9-0

By Independent Herald

HARRIMAN — Oneida made quick work of an out-manned Harriman team on the banks of the Emory River on Tuesday, earning a 9-0 mercy-rule win over the Blue Devils.

Aliyah Douglas had a hat trick, with three goals, including two in the opening stages of the game to give the Lady Indians a quick 2-0 lead.

It was 5-0 at halftime.

Also scoring two goals each were Caroline Keeton and Presley Queener.

- Advertisement -

Rory Blevins and Abby Crabtree each scored, as well.

The win was the fourth in a row for the Lady Indians, but Coach Phil Newport saw plenty to improve upon.

“We didn’t really have much interest and energy tonight, and the players would probably agree with that assessment,” Newport said. “Can we tighten things back up before we see Webb on Thursday? We need to.”

Newport said his wings could have done “a little better” at spreading out the defense, and will have to do that on Thursday if Oneida is going to be successful against Webb.

“We just get lazy and compacted,” he said. “That doesn’t need to happen on Thursday.”

The bottom line about Tuesday’s game, according to Newport, “The focus wasn’t good but I thought we had some good touches that led to scores.”

Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
- Advertisement -

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

10,239FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,692FollowersFollow

The Latest

Oneida

Soccer: Lady Indians storm past Harriman, 9-0

Independent Herald - 0
HARRIMAN — Oneida made quick work of an out-manned Harriman team on the banks of the Emory River on Tuesday, earning a 9-0 mercy-rule...
Read more
Local News

Active covid cases near 400 in Scott County; statewide hospitalizations have reached a record high

Independent Herald - 0
Scott County exited the Labor Day holiday weekend with 396 active cases of Covid-19, up from 336 a week earlier, as the latest surge...
Read more
Local News

Pet rescue center celebrates six months and approaches 1,000 cats and dogs

Independent Herald - 0
SUNBRIGHT — August marked the six-month anniversary of the MoCo Mutts Rescue Center at their new facility here. It also marked a milestone. After receiving...
Read more
Features

Oneida’s Cruz family: For love of country

Independent Herald - 0
Editor’s Note: This week marks the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, which led to the War on Terror in Afghanistan and Iraq....
Read more
- Advertisement -

Related Stories

Scott

Football: Scott High hung tight before South Doyle pulled away in the second half

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — In the end, South Doyle was simply too much. The Cherokees, considered by many one of Tennessee’s best high school football teams, and...
Read more
Oneida

Football: Oneida survives Wartburg’s upset bid

Independent Herald - 0
WARTBURG — One of football’s oldest adages is that there’s no such thing as an ugly win. That’s especially true when there’s a playoff berth...
Read more
Sports

Cross Country: Several local runners finish in Top 5

Independent Herald - 0
Several runners from Scott High and Oneida finished in the Top 5 in the season-opening cross country meet at Oneida City Park on Thursday. Pavin...
Read more
Scott

Soccer: Scott is shut out by Kingston in district opener

Independent Herald - 0
KINGSTON — The preseason favorite to win District 5-AA showed why on Thursday, scoring a 9-0, mercy-rule win over Scott High. Last October, the same...
Read more
Oneida

Soccer: Oneida stages second half comeback to defeat William Blount

Independent Herald - 0
Oneida’s home opener was a tale of two halves. Playing a William Blount team they had defeated in Gatlinburg on Sunday, the Lady Indians fell...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Obituary: Jane Lewis, 83

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Jane Anne Carson Lewis passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Aug. 25, 2021. She was 83. Life: Born June 24, 1938,...
Read more

Obituary: Florence Adkins Woodward, 91

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Florence Adkins Woodward, of Huntsville, passed away on Tuessday, Aug. 31, at her home. She was 91. Life: Born in Winona on Nov. 24, 1929,...
Read more

Knoxville hospitals team up to urge covid vaccinations

Region/State Independent Herald - 0
KNOXVILLE — Several Knoxville-area hospitals issued a joint statement on Wednesday encouraging East Tennesseans to be vaccinated against Covid-19. Together, the medical centers urged vaccination...
Read more

Latest News

Soccer: Lady Indians storm past Harriman, 9-0

Oneida Independent Herald - 0
HARRIMAN — Oneida made quick work of an out-manned Harriman team on the banks of the Emory River on Tuesday, earning a 9-0 mercy-rule...
Read more

Active covid cases near 400 in Scott County; statewide hospitalizations have reached a record high

Local News Independent Herald - 0
Scott County exited the Labor Day holiday weekend with 396 active cases of Covid-19, up from 336 a week earlier, as the latest surge...
Read more

Pet rescue center celebrates six months and approaches 1,000 cats and dogs

Local News Independent Herald - 0
SUNBRIGHT — August marked the six-month anniversary of the MoCo Mutts Rescue Center at their new facility here. It also marked a milestone. After receiving...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN