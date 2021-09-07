Soccer: Lady Indians storm past Harriman, 9-0

HARRIMAN — Oneida made quick work of an out-manned Harriman team on the banks of the Emory River on Tuesday, earning a 9-0 mercy-rule win over the Blue Devils.

Aliyah Douglas had a hat trick, with three goals, including two in the opening stages of the game to give the Lady Indians a quick 2-0 lead.

It was 5-0 at halftime.

Also scoring two goals each were Caroline Keeton and Presley Queener.

Rory Blevins and Abby Crabtree each scored, as well.

The win was the fourth in a row for the Lady Indians, but Coach Phil Newport saw plenty to improve upon.

“We didn’t really have much interest and energy tonight, and the players would probably agree with that assessment,” Newport said. “Can we tighten things back up before we see Webb on Thursday? We need to.”

Newport said his wings could have done “a little better” at spreading out the defense, and will have to do that on Thursday if Oneida is going to be successful against Webb.

“We just get lazy and compacted,” he said. “That doesn’t need to happen on Thursday.”

The bottom line about Tuesday’s game, according to Newport, “The focus wasn’t good but I thought we had some good touches that led to scores.”