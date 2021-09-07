Obituary: Tony Boshears, 50

Tony Lee Boshears departed this life on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, at Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida. He was 50.
Life: Born on March 16, 1971 in LaFollette, Tenn., Tony was the son of the late Bobby Boshears and Wilma Jean Lane Boshears. He was a coal truck driver for National Coal Company, and a member of Straight Fork Baptist Church.
Preceded in death: In addition to his parents, Tony was preceded in death by his grandparents, Norman Lane, and Robert and Hazel Boshears, as well as his uncle, Larry “Buck” Lane.
Survivors: Tony is survived by,
• His wife, Ann Lowe Boshears;
• Son, Ryan Lee Boshears and wife Cheyenne of the Smokey Creek community;
• A very special mamaw, Ona Ruth Lane;
• A very special aunt, Gilda Tapp and husband Eddie;
• aunts Eva Lowe and husband Glen, Debbie Boshears, Mildred Botts and husband Wayne, and Weyela Carroll;
• Uncles, Larry Lane and wife Kathy, Jeff Lane and wife Ranetta, Dennis Boshears and wife Debbie; Hildred Boshears and wife Sue, and Jimmy Boshears and wife Mae;
• Special in-laws, Andrew and Treva Lowe of the Smokey Creek community;
• And a special friend, Ronnie Day.
Services: Graveside services will be held on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021 at the Smokey Creek Cemetery, beginning at 2 p.m, with Bro. Dean Barnes officiating. The family will meet at the Four Oaks Funeral Home in Huntsville at 12 p.m., and depart for the cemetery at 1 p.m. Pallbearers will be family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Tony Lee Boshears Memorial Fund, c/o Four Oaks Funeral Home, P.O. Box 410, Huntsville, TN 37756.
Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home of Huntsville.