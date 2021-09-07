Obituary: Tony Boshears, 50

Tony Lee Boshears departed this life on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, at Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida. He was 50.

Life: Born on March 16, 1971 in LaFollette, Tenn., Tony was the son of the late Bobby Boshears and Wilma Jean Lane Boshears. He was a coal truck driver for National Coal Company, and a member of Straight Fork Baptist Church.

Preceded in death: In addition to his parents, Tony was preceded in death by his grandparents, Norman Lane, and Robert and Hazel Boshears, as well as his uncle, Larry “Buck” Lane.

Survivors: Tony is survived by,

• His wife, Ann Lowe Boshears;

• Son, Ryan Lee Boshears and wife Cheyenne of the Smokey Creek community;

• A very special mamaw, Ona Ruth Lane;

• A very special aunt, Gilda Tapp and husband Eddie;

• aunts Eva Lowe and husband Glen, Debbie Boshears, Mildred Botts and husband Wayne, and Weyela Carroll;

• Uncles, Larry Lane and wife Kathy, Jeff Lane and wife Ranetta, Dennis Boshears and wife Debbie; Hildred Boshears and wife Sue, and Jimmy Boshears and wife Mae;

• Special in-laws, Andrew and Treva Lowe of the Smokey Creek community;

• And a special friend, Ronnie Day.

Services: Graveside services will be held on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021 at the Smokey Creek Cemetery, beginning at 2 p.m, with Bro. Dean Barnes officiating. The family will meet at the Four Oaks Funeral Home in Huntsville at 12 p.m., and depart for the cemetery at 1 p.m. Pallbearers will be family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Tony Lee Boshears Memorial Fund, c/o Four Oaks Funeral Home, P.O. Box 410, Huntsville, TN 37756.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home of Huntsville.