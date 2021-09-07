Obituary: Silas Miller, 75

Silas Roger Miller departed this life on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021 at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital in Somerset, Ky. He was 75.

Life: Born in Elk Valley on Sept. 20, 1945, Silas was the son of the late Rev. Richard and Lana Violet Miller. He was a deacon at Straight Fork Baptist Church. He enjoyed singing and playing gospel and bluegrass music. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge and a retired brick mason.

Preceded in death: In addition to his parents, Silas was preceded in death by his sisters, Vena Hicks, Maggie Lay and Iris Angel, by his brothers, Joe Miller and Jim Miller, and by his father- and mother-in-law, Bill and Mae Lockard Sloan.

Survivors: Silas is survived by,

• His wife of 57 years, Pam Miller;

• Son, Bill Miller and wife Teresa;

• Daughter, Tammie Lay and husband Rick;

• Brothers, Tom Miller and wife Alice, and Mike Miller and wife Vickie;

• Sisters, Wanda Lay and husband Bob, Betty Ayers, and Lois Byrd;

• Grandchildren, Jessica Botts, Ashley Miller Roliz and husband Kurt, Nicholas Miller and Zachary Lay;

• Great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Chancery, Adlene, Zaden and Kayson;

• Several nieces and nephews, and many other relatives and friends.

Services: Friends may visit with the Miller family on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021 from 5 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. at Straight Fork Baptist Church. Masonic service will begin at 7:15 p.m., followed by funeral service at 7:30 p.m. with Bro. Andy Day and Bro. Kenny Sharp officiating. Music will be provided by the Mason family. Graveside service will be held on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at the Adkins Cemetery, at 10 a.m. Pallbearers will be Carter Miller, Nichlas Miller, Zachary Lay, Tyler Miller, Jared Miller, Derick Boshears and Jordan Boshears.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home of Huntsville.