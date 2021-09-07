Home Obituaries Obituary: Earl Henry, 74
- Advertisement -
Obituaries
Updated:

Obituary: Earl Henry, 74

By Independent Herald

Earl L. Henry, of Robbins, departed this life on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, Tenn. He was 74.

Life: Earl was born in Scott County on Jan. 12, 1947 to the late Burl and Mary E. Sexton Henry.

Preceded in death: In addition to his parents, Earl is preceded in death by,
• His father- and mother-in-law, Owen and Beulah West;
• Sisters, Ollie Boshears and Madalyn Reagan;
• Brothers, Burl Henry Jr., Joe Henry, Johnny Henry and Fred Henry;
• Sisters-in-law, Ruth Henry, Debbie Henry, Ida Bowling and Wanda Bowling;
• Brothers-in-law, Jimmy Boshears, Benny Reagan, Bobby West, Starling Bowling, Harlie Bowling, Hildred Harness and Freddy Byrd;
• Nephews, Larry Reagan, Greg Reagan, Perry Young, James Harness and Jeffrey Boshears;
• And niece, Barbara Wright.

Survivors: Earl is survived by,
• His wife of 49 years, Janet Sue Henry;
• Son, Denton Henry;
• Daughter, Carla Henry Smith and husband Greg;
• Grandchildren, Alyssa Smith, Ethan Smith, Aiden Smith, Kalli Brown and Kennedy Henry:
• Brother, Murley Henry;
• Sisters-in-law, Patricia Byrd and Catherine Henry;
• Brothers-in-law, Arnold West and Bill West;
• And a host of special nieces and nephews.

Services: Friends may visit with the Henry family on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, from 12 p.m. until time of the funeral service at 2 p.m., in the chapel of Four Oaks Funeral Home in Huntsville, with Bro. Kelvin Young officiating. Burial will follow at the Sexton-Slick Rock Cemetery in the Brimstone community. Music will be provided by Scotty Harness. Pallbearers will be Gary Reagan, Eddie Boshears, Timothy Henry, Charles Henry, Ethan Smith and Aiden Smith.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home of Huntsville.

- Advertisement -
Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

Stay Connected

10,239FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,692FollowersFollow

The Latest

Obituaries

Obituary: Tony Boshears, 50

Independent Herald - 0
Tony Lee Boshears departed this life on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, at Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida. He was 50. Life: Born on...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Silas Miller, 75

Independent Herald - 0
Silas Roger Miller departed this life on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021 at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital in Somerset, Ky. He was 75. Life: Born in...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Earl Henry, 74

Independent Herald - 0
Earl L. Henry, of Robbins, departed this life on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, Tenn. He was 74. Life:...
Read more
Oneida

Soccer: Lady Indians storm past Harriman, 9-0

Independent Herald - 0
HARRIMAN — Oneida made quick work of an out-manned Harriman team on the banks of the Emory River on Tuesday, earning a 9-0 mercy-rule...
Read more

Related Stories

Obituaries

Obituary: Tony Boshears, 50

Independent Herald - 0
Tony Lee Boshears departed this life on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, at Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida. He was 50. Life: Born on...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Silas Miller, 75

Independent Herald - 0
Silas Roger Miller departed this life on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021 at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital in Somerset, Ky. He was 75. Life: Born in...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Florence Adkins Woodward, 91

Independent Herald - 0
Florence Adkins Woodward, of Huntsville, passed away on Tuessday, Aug. 31, at her home. She was 91. Life: Born in Winona on Nov. 24, 1929,...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Mark Phelan, 34

Independent Herald - 0
Mark Edward Phelan passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021 in Knoxville, Tenn. He was 34. Life: Born Oct. 25, 1986 in Dalton, Ga., Mark...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Ronnie Duncan, 82

Independent Herald - 0
Ronnie Lee Duncan, of the Cherry Fork community, went to be with our Lord on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, surrounded by loved ones. He...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Do declining transmission rates mean the peak of this surge of covid is nearing?

Local News Independent Herald - 0
As coronavirus continues to rage in Tennessee and in much of the United States, thanks in large part to the highly-infectious delta variant that...
Read more

Obituary: Florence Adkins Woodward, 91

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Florence Adkins Woodward, of Huntsville, passed away on Tuessday, Aug. 31, at her home. She was 91. Life: Born in Winona on Nov. 24, 1929,...
Read more

Obituary: Jane Lewis, 83

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Jane Anne Carson Lewis passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Aug. 25, 2021. She was 83. Life: Born June 24, 1938,...
Read more

Latest News

Obituary: Tony Boshears, 50

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Tony Lee Boshears departed this life on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, at Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida. He was 50. Life: Born on...
Read more

Obituary: Silas Miller, 75

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Silas Roger Miller departed this life on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021 at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital in Somerset, Ky. He was 75. Life: Born in...
Read more

Obituary: Earl Henry, 74

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Earl L. Henry, of Robbins, departed this life on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, Tenn. He was 74. Life:...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN