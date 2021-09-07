Obituary: Earl Henry, 74

Earl L. Henry, of Robbins, departed this life on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, Tenn. He was 74.

Life: Earl was born in Scott County on Jan. 12, 1947 to the late Burl and Mary E. Sexton Henry.

Preceded in death: In addition to his parents, Earl is preceded in death by,

• His father- and mother-in-law, Owen and Beulah West;

• Sisters, Ollie Boshears and Madalyn Reagan;

• Brothers, Burl Henry Jr., Joe Henry, Johnny Henry and Fred Henry;

• Sisters-in-law, Ruth Henry, Debbie Henry, Ida Bowling and Wanda Bowling;

• Brothers-in-law, Jimmy Boshears, Benny Reagan, Bobby West, Starling Bowling, Harlie Bowling, Hildred Harness and Freddy Byrd;

• Nephews, Larry Reagan, Greg Reagan, Perry Young, James Harness and Jeffrey Boshears;

• And niece, Barbara Wright.

Survivors: Earl is survived by,

• His wife of 49 years, Janet Sue Henry;

• Son, Denton Henry;

• Daughter, Carla Henry Smith and husband Greg;

• Grandchildren, Alyssa Smith, Ethan Smith, Aiden Smith, Kalli Brown and Kennedy Henry:

• Brother, Murley Henry;

• Sisters-in-law, Patricia Byrd and Catherine Henry;

• Brothers-in-law, Arnold West and Bill West;

• And a host of special nieces and nephews.

Services: Friends may visit with the Henry family on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, from 12 p.m. until time of the funeral service at 2 p.m., in the chapel of Four Oaks Funeral Home in Huntsville, with Bro. Kelvin Young officiating. Burial will follow at the Sexton-Slick Rock Cemetery in the Brimstone community. Music will be provided by Scotty Harness. Pallbearers will be Gary Reagan, Eddie Boshears, Timothy Henry, Charles Henry, Ethan Smith and Aiden Smith.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home of Huntsville.