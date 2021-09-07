Active covid cases near 400 in Scott County; statewide hospitalizations have reached a record high

Scott County exited the Labor Day holiday weekend with 396 active cases of Covid-19, up from 336 a week earlier, as the latest surge of the virus continues to see case numbers pile up.

The TN Dept. of Health reported a total of 107 new cases of the virus in Scott County over the 3-day holiday weekend, and testing positivity for the 7-day period ending Monday was 12% — still well below the statewide average.

There was good news and bad news to take away from the latest numbers as the new work week began Tuesday.

Among the good news, the state’s transmission rate has dropped below 1.0, as tracked by the Covid-19 nowcasting dashboard developed by the colleges of medicine at Yale, Harvard and Stanford. That’s a sign that the prevalence of the virus is decreasing.

In Scott County, the transmission rate remained above much of the rest of the state, at 1.17, according to the University of Tennessee, but had slipped from a tie for second-worst in the state on Wednesday to ninth-worst in the state.

On the other hand, the latest numbers from the Dept. of Health were a grim reminder that the latest surge of the virus is far from over. State health authorities reported 13,506 new cases of Covid-19 for Monday — the most in a single day since the pandemic began. That came after 11,491 new cases were reported for Sunday, which is the third-most in a single day since the pandemic began.

And the number of people currently hospitalized with Covid-19 in Tennessee has now surpassed 3,700, the most concurrent hospitalizations since the pandemic began.

Most hospitals across the state are filled to capacity. That issue is exacerbated by the inability for advanced hospitals to offer live-saving treatments. A nurse at a Middle Tennessee hospital who is originally from Scott County told the Independent Herald Tuesday of a separate major hospital in the Nashville area that rejected four covid patient transfers needing ECMO treatment in a single day last week. All of them were between the ages of 24 and 49.

An overwhelming majority of covid patients currently hospitalized have not been vaccinated. The University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville reported Tuesday that 88% of its 168 covid hospitalizations are not fully vaccinated. Meanwhile, Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge reported that 77% of its 51 covid patients are unvaccinated, and Cookeville Regional Medical Center reported that 80% of its 117 covid hospitalizations are not vaccinated.

On a more positive note, the number of children being sickened by coronavirus in Scott County, as a share of the total number of cases, continues to slip. For the 7-day period ending Tuesday, school-aged children made up 29% of the total number of new covid cases in Scott County, or 64 out of 219. At one point, that number had climbed as high as 50%.

Barring an executive order from Gov. Bill Lee, school districts in Tennessee cannot move to district-wide virtual learning as they did last school year. Instead, the local school systems’ only option is to close schools and use built-in inclement weather days. Scott County used two of its days last week due to potential flooding from the remnants of Hurricane Ida, and has 11 days remaining. Oneida has 13 days.