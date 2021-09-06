- Advertisement -
Home Blogs Eye to the Sky Eye to the Sky: Enjoying a prolonged dry period
BlogsEye to the SkyWeather
Updated:

Eye to the Sky: Enjoying a prolonged dry period

By Ben Garrett

We’re in the midst of one of the longest dry periods of the season, and it’s not going to end any time soon.

That seems perhaps a little bit odd to say, since we saw measurable rainfall only yesterday. But Sunday’s rainfall was light — amounting to just over a tenth of an inch officially in Oneida — and it could very well be the only rainfall received this week. There will be a small chance of rain accompanying a cold front in the middle of the week, but it won’t amount to much.

We’ve been abnormally wet this summer, of course. We saw above-average rainfall in June and July, and then we experienced a very wet month of August, with a total of 8.95 inches of rainfall, thanks to a pair of tropical depressions that impacted the region. That makes August 2021 the wettest August on record in Oneida, just beating out 1985.

But now we’re finally in a dry period, with day after day of sunny skies in the forecast.

- Advertisement -

A cold front will swing through on Wednesday, which is expected to knock high temperatures back into the upper 70s — and low temperatures back into the lower 50s — for a few days. We could see some showers accompanying the frontal boundary, but they won’t amount to much. The National Weather Service forecast has only a 30% chance of rain for Wednesday evening.

We’ll experience another taste of fall late this week, as an area of high pressure builds in and delivers a northwest flow to the region, before atmospheric ridging moves east from the Rocky Mountains and brings back the heat and humidity next weekend.

When that happens, we’ll see rain chances bounce back a little bit, and the GFS model is actually delivering a chance of light rain Sunday morning. But there’s not much support for that solution; as a result, the NWS forecast is calling for a continuation of sunny skies on Sunday. And if we get through Monday and Tuesday of next week without seeing scattered showers, we may see the dry period last through at least much of next week.

All in all, it’s going to be the longest period without substantial rainfall that we’ve seen all summer.

The setting up of a dry pattern isn’t exactly surprising, of course. We’re entering the dry season. September-November is the driest three months of the year in Oneida, by far (with September being the wettest of the three months, slightly ahead of November). And, unlike 2016 at this same time of year, we are in no immediate danger of drought conditions developing. The entire state, and most of the U.S. east of the Mississippi River, is in good condition as far as soil moisture and water tables are concerned.

The bottom line: After a record wet month of August, we’re finally drying out. We’ll enjoy a prolonged dry spell with beautiful weather that will be made even better by a taste of fall with highs in the upper 70s and lows in the lower 50s to end this week. We may see a few scattered showers with the cold front late in the day on Wednesday, but for the most part the forecast consists of lots of sun and tolerable temperatures for days on end, as we begin what will be the longest dry spell we’ve seen in months.

Eye to the Sky is a weather blog of the Independent Herald, written primarily by IH publisher Ben Garrett. Views expressed here are those of the authors and should not be considered substitute for official advisories, watches or warnings from the National Weather Service. For the latest, most up-to-date forecast information, see weather.gov/mrx.
- Advertisement -
Ben Garrett
Ben Garrett is Independent Herald editor. Contact him at bgarrett@ihoneida.com. Follow him on Twitter, @benwgarrett.

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

10,239FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,692FollowersFollow

The Latest

Eye to the Sky

Eye to the Sky: Enjoying a prolonged dry period

Ben Garrett - 0
We're in the midst of one of the longest dry periods of the season, and it's not going to end any time soon. That seems...
Read more
Opinion

Opinion: We stood united, but we couldn’t hold on

Ben Garrett - 0
As I drove by the courthouse square in Cookeville, Tenn. and saw the impromptu candlelight vigil that was taking place on the lawn, it...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Florence Adkins Woodward, 91

Independent Herald - 0
Florence Adkins Woodward, of Huntsville, passed away on Tuessday, Aug. 31, at her home. She was 91. Life: Born in Winona on Nov. 24, 1929,...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Mark Phelan, 34

Independent Herald - 0
Mark Edward Phelan passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021 in Knoxville, Tenn. He was 34. Life: Born Oct. 25, 1986 in Dalton, Ga., Mark...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Related Stories

Eye to the Sky

Eye to the Sky: Summer is on borrowed time

Ben Garrett - 0
If you hate summer — and if you're one of those ladies who is already looking forward to pumpkin spice season —...
Read more
Eye to the Sky

Eye to the Sky: Flash Flood Watch issued for entire region

Ben Garrett - 0
Hurricane Ida has unleashed her wrath on New Orleans and the Gulf Coast, and is now moving further inland as a tropical depression after...
Read more
Eye to the Sky

Update: Heavy rains expected from Hurricane Ida

Ben Garrett - 0
Hurricane Ida is closing in on the coast of Louisiana this afternoon, with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph and a minimum central pressure...
Read more
Eye to the Sky

Update: Hurricane Ida will bring rain to northern Cumberland Plateau

Ben Garrett - 0
Here comes Hurricane Ida. Ida is currently a category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph. She is rocketing northwest through the Gulf...
Read more
Eye to the Sky

Eye to the Sky: Ida promises rain for East Tennessee

Independent Herald - 0
Tropical Storm Ida has formed in the Caribbean, and will likely make landfall along the U.S. Gulf Coast as a major hurricane this weekend,...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

South Carolina man arrested after allegedly stealing van from Tractor Supply parking lot

Local News Independent Herald - 0
A South Carolina man was charged in Oneida after allegedly stealing a company van from his coworkers outside Oneida’s Tractor Supply Co. store on...
Read more

Schools address covid as Scott County’s cases continue to soar

Local News Independent Herald - 0
The number of people currently sick with Covid-19 in Scott County continues to surge, with the TN Dept. of Health reporting 343 active cases...
Read more

Soccer: Oneida stages second half comeback to defeat William Blount

Oneida Independent Herald - 0
Oneida’s home opener was a tale of two halves. Playing a William Blount team they had defeated in Gatlinburg on Sunday, the Lady Indians fell...
Read more

Latest News

Eye to the Sky: Enjoying a prolonged dry period

Eye to the Sky Ben Garrett - 0
We're in the midst of one of the longest dry periods of the season, and it's not going to end any time soon. That seems...
Read more

Opinion: We stood united, but we couldn’t hold on

Opinion Ben Garrett - 0
As I drove by the courthouse square in Cookeville, Tenn. and saw the impromptu candlelight vigil that was taking place on the lawn, it...
Read more

Obituary: Florence Adkins Woodward, 91

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Florence Adkins Woodward, of Huntsville, passed away on Tuessday, Aug. 31, at her home. She was 91. Life: Born in Winona on Nov. 24, 1929,...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN