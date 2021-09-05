Obituary: Mark Phelan, 34

Mark Edward Phelan passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021 in Knoxville, Tenn. He was 34.

Life: Born Oct. 25, 1986 in Dalton, Ga., Mark was the son of Teresa Maney Armes and the late Edward Phelan.

Preceded in death: In addition to his father, Mark was preceded in death by his grandparents, Earnest and Edith Maney.

Survivors: Mark is survived by,

• His mother, Teresa Armes;

• Stepfather, Steve Armes;

• Wife, Robin Phelan;

• Sons, Marcus Phelan and Zackary Phelan;

• Daughters, Nevaeh Phelan and Jada Phelan;

• Brother, Jason Phelan;

• And other family members and friends.

Burial was at the Black Creek Crossroads Cemetery.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.