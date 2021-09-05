Obituary: Mark Phelan, 34

Mark Edward Phelan passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021 in Knoxville, Tenn. He was 34.
Life: Born Oct. 25, 1986 in Dalton, Ga., Mark was the son of Teresa Maney Armes and the late Edward Phelan.
Preceded in death: In addition to his father, Mark was preceded in death by his grandparents, Earnest and Edith Maney.
Survivors: Mark is survived by,
• His mother, Teresa Armes;
• Stepfather, Steve Armes;
• Wife, Robin Phelan;
• Sons, Marcus Phelan and Zackary Phelan;
• Daughters, Nevaeh Phelan and Jada Phelan;
• Brother, Jason Phelan;
• And other family members and friends.
Burial was at the Black Creek Crossroads Cemetery.
Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.