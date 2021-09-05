Home Obituaries Obituary: Mark Phelan, 34
- Advertisement -
Obituaries
Updated:

Obituary: Mark Phelan, 34

By Independent Herald

Mark Edward Phelan passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021 in Knoxville, Tenn. He was 34.

Life: Born Oct. 25, 1986 in Dalton, Ga., Mark was the son of Teresa Maney Armes and the late Edward Phelan.

Preceded in death: In addition to his father, Mark was preceded in death by his grandparents, Earnest and Edith Maney.

Survivors: Mark is survived by,
• His mother, Teresa Armes;
• Stepfather, Steve Armes;
• Wife, Robin Phelan;
• Sons, Marcus Phelan and Zackary Phelan;
• Daughters, Nevaeh Phelan and Jada Phelan;
• Brother, Jason Phelan;
• And other family members and friends.

Burial was at the Black Creek Crossroads Cemetery.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.

- Advertisement -
Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

Stay Connected

10,239FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,692FollowersFollow

The Latest

Eye to the Sky

Eye to the Sky: Enjoying a prolonged dry period

Ben Garrett - 0
We're in the midst of one of the longest dry periods of the season, and it's not going to end any time soon. That seems...
Read more
Opinion

Opinion: We stood united, but we couldn’t hold on

Ben Garrett - 0
As I drove by the courthouse square in Cookeville, Tenn. and saw the impromptu candlelight vigil that was taking place on the lawn, it...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Florence Adkins Woodward, 91

Independent Herald - 0
Florence Adkins Woodward, of Huntsville, passed away on Tuessday, Aug. 31, at her home. She was 91. Life: Born in Winona on Nov. 24, 1929,...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Mark Phelan, 34

Independent Herald - 0
Mark Edward Phelan passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021 in Knoxville, Tenn. He was 34. Life: Born Oct. 25, 1986 in Dalton, Ga., Mark...
Read more

Related Stories

Obituaries

Obituary: Florence Adkins Woodward, 91

Independent Herald - 0
Florence Adkins Woodward, of Huntsville, passed away on Tuessday, Aug. 31, at her home. She was 91. Life: Born in Winona on Nov. 24, 1929,...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Ronnie Duncan, 82

Independent Herald - 0
Ronnie Lee Duncan, of the Cherry Fork community, went to be with our Lord on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, surrounded by loved ones. He...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: David Marsh, 80

Independent Herald - 0
David Marsh, of Oneida, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021 at home. He was 80. Life: Born in Robbins on June 5, 1941, David...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Anna Honeycutt, 63

Independent Herald - 0
Anna Marie Honeycutt, of Huntsville, passed away on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, at the Methodist Medical Center in Oak  Ridge, Tenn. She was 63. Life:...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Jane Lewis, 83

Independent Herald - 0
Jane Anne Carson Lewis passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Aug. 25, 2021. She was 83. Life: Born June 24, 1938,...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Eye to the Sky: Flash Flood Watch issued for entire region

Eye to the Sky Ben Garrett - 0
Hurricane Ida has unleashed her wrath on New Orleans and the Gulf Coast, and is now moving further inland as a tropical depression after...
Read more

Scott County tops 300 active cases of Covid-19

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Scott County on Monday topped 300 active cases of Covid-19 for the first time since Dec. 28. As new cases of the virus continue to...
Read more

Our Back Yard: A scenic road trip through New River’s historic mining settlements

Features Ben Garrett - 0
Narrow and winding S.R. 116 passes through many communities along the headwaters of New River in the Cumberland Mountains. Places like Coal Creek, Beech...
Read more

Latest News

Eye to the Sky: Enjoying a prolonged dry period

Eye to the Sky Ben Garrett - 0
We're in the midst of one of the longest dry periods of the season, and it's not going to end any time soon. That seems...
Read more

Opinion: We stood united, but we couldn’t hold on

Opinion Ben Garrett - 0
As I drove by the courthouse square in Cookeville, Tenn. and saw the impromptu candlelight vigil that was taking place on the lawn, it...
Read more

Obituary: Florence Adkins Woodward, 91

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Florence Adkins Woodward, of Huntsville, passed away on Tuessday, Aug. 31, at her home. She was 91. Life: Born in Winona on Nov. 24, 1929,...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN