Obituary: Florence Adkins Woodward, 91

Florence Adkins Woodward, of Huntsville, passed away on Tuessday, Aug. 31, at her home. She was 91.

Life: Born in Winona on Nov. 24, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Sherman and Bertha Lawson Adkins. She was a member of Trinity Baptist Church.

Preceded in death: In addition to her parents, Florence was preceded in death by her husband, Johnnie Woodward; by sisters Iva Lee Fraley, Bertie Mae Phillips, Joan Ealy and Jean Jones; by brothers Dennis Adkins, Glad Adkins and Todd Adkins; by her son John Dennis Woodward; and by her son-in-law Jerry Lay.

Survivors: Florence is survived by,

• Her children, Stephen Woodward and wife Donna, Darlene Lay, and Gregory Woodward;

• Her grandchildren, Wade Muse, Mary Alice Lay, Aaron Henry, Michael Woodward, Darla Martin, Jason Lay, David Woodward, Wendy Woodward, Jonathan Woodward, Alex Woodward, Andrea Woodward, Emily Polis, Becky Morgan and Morgan Woodward;

• 23 great-grandchildren;

• Sister, Wilma Martin;

• Brothers, Paul David Adkins and Phillip Adkins;

• Several nieces and nephews;

• And other family and friends.

Services: Funeral services were conducted on Friday, Sept. 3 in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home with Bro. Dilbert Terry officiating. Music was provided by the Trinity Girls. Committal service followed in the Woodward Family Cemetery in the Capitol Hill community. Pallbearers were Jason Lay, David Woodward, Isaac Morgan, Alex Woodward, James Martin and Jonathan Woodward.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.